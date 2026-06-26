Cocktail 2 Box Office Collection Day 7: Shahid Kapoor's Film Records Expected Weekday Drop, Mints This Amount

Cocktail 2 witnessed another drop in collections on Thursday as the romantic drama completed its first week at the box office. Despite the expected weekday slowdown, the film has managed to post a respectable opening-week total.

Cocktail 2 collected Rs 4.25 crore net in India on Day 7, marking a 19% decline from Wednesday's Rs 5.25 crore. With this, the film's first-week India net collection stands at Rs 70.50 crore, while its India gross collection has reached Rs 84.07 crore, as per Sacnilk report.

The film also earned Rs 1 crore overseas on Thursday, taking its international total to Rs 25 crore. Its worldwide gross collection now stands at Rs 109.07 crore.

Occupancy Trend

Cocktail 2 ran across 8,469 shows nationwide on Thursday, down from 9,745 shows the previous day. Overall Hindi (2D) occupancy was recorded at 13.42%.

The film opened with 9.31% occupancy in morning shows and improved to 13.08% in the afternoon. Evening occupancy stood at 12.54%, while night shows registered the strongest response at 18.77%.

Regional Performance

Chennai emerged as the strongest-performing market once again, recording an impressive 24.5% overall occupancy across 36 shows.

Among major centres, Pune reported 16.8% occupancy across 280 shows, followed by Bengaluru with 15% from 272 shows. Jaipur posted 14.5%, while Mumbai and NCR registered 14.3% and 13.5% occupancy respectively.

Lucknow recorded 13% occupancy, while Chandigarh stood at 12%. Hyderabad managed 11.3%, followed by Ahmedabad and Bhopal at 10.5% each. Kolkata recorded 10.3%, while Surat remained among the weaker-performing markets with 8.5% occupancy.

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Box Office Journey So Far

The Shahid Kapoor-starrer opened with Rs 13.50 crore on its first Friday before growing to Rs 16.25 crore on Saturday and Rs 17.75 crore on Sunday. Collections dropped to Rs 6.75 crore on both Monday and Tuesday, followed by Rs 5.25 crore on Wednesday and Rs 4.25 crore on Thursday, taking its Week 1 total to Rs 70.50 crore net.

About Cocktail 2

Directed by Homi Adajania, Cocktail 2 is a spiritual successor to the 2012 hit Cocktail. The film stars Shahid Kapoor, Kriti Sanon and Rashmika Mandanna in the lead roles.

The romantic comedy-drama follows Kunal and Diya, whose decade-long relationship is disrupted when Ally re-enters their lives, leading to emotional turmoil, misunderstandings and an unconventional love triangle.

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