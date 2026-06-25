Ajay Devgn Unveils First Look Of 'Chauhaan'; Release Date Locked

Ajay Devgn is heading back to the action genre with a brand-new film titled Chauhaan. The actor revealed the film's title and first look through a special video released on Thursday, while also confirming its theatrical release date.

First Look Revealed

The title announcement video offers only a brief look at the film but establishes its mass-entertainment tone. Ajay appears in a rugged, intense avatar, signalling a return to the larger-than-life action roles that have long been associated with him. The makers have also positioned the actor as the "OG action star" returning to the genre that made him a fan favourite.

The teaser is accompanied by the iconic song Jumma Chumma De De, adding a nostalgic touch to the reveal. It concludes with the dialogue, "Pathaanon se kehna, Chauhaan aa raha hai," a line that quickly began circulating across social media and drew enthusiastic reactions from fans.

Tribute To Veeru Devgan

The makers chose to unveil Chauhaan on the birth anniversary of legendary action director and stunt choreographer Veeru Devgan, making the announcement particularly meaningful for Ajay Devgn and his family.

Sharing the first glimpse, the team wrote, "#CHAUHAAN aa raha hai. On the late Veeru Devgan Ji's birth anniversary, we are bringing back our OG action star, Ajay Devgn, in an action entertainer built for the big screen. In cinemas on 1st October, 2027."

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The statement also paid tribute to the veteran action master, adding, "Thank you Veeru Ji, for everything you gave to action cinema, and for a legacy that continues to inspire generations."

Team Behind Chauhaan

Presented by Jio Studios and Colour Yellow Productions, Chauhaan marks Ajay Devgn's first collaboration with filmmaker Aanand L Rai. Directed by Neeraj Yadav and produced by Jyoti Deshpande, Aanand L Rai and Himanshu Sharma, the film is being billed as a large-scale action entertainer designed for the theatrical experience.

Release Date Confirmed

Chauhaan, the action entertainer, is set to arrive in theatres on October 1, 2027.

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