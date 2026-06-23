Raja Shivaji OTT Release: When, Where To Watch Riteish Deshmukh's Historical Drama?

After a successful run in theatres, Raja Shivaji is now heading to OTT. The historical drama, directed by and starring Riteish Deshmukh, tells the story of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj's early years and his journey towards building the Maratha Empire.

It was released in cinemas on May 1, 2026, and went on to become a major success at the box office.

Story Of Raja Shivaji

Set in 17th-century India, the film follows Shivaji's journey from a young visionary to a leader determined to establish Hindavi Swarajya, or self-rule.

The story begins with his childhood under the guidance of his mother, Rajmata Jijabai, whose teachings played an important role in shaping his character. As he grows older, Shivaji starts building a local army, capturing forts, and developing military strategies to protect his people.

A major part of the film focuses on his battles against the Adil Shahi Sultanate and Mughal forces. The narrative eventually leads to his famous confrontation with Afzal Khan, one of the most important moments in Shivaji's life.

Cast, Characters And Crew

Riteish Deshmukh plays Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj and also directs the film. Sanjay Dutt appears as Afzal Khan, while Abhishek Bachchan plays Sambhaji Shahaji Bhosale.

The cast also includes Genelia Deshmukh as Saibai, Vidya Balan as Khadija Sultana, Bhagyashree as Jijabai, and Fardeen Khan as Shah Jahan. Mahesh Manjrekar, Sachin Khedekar, Amole Gupte, Boman Irani, and Jitendra Joshi feature in important supporting roles. Salman Khan also makes a special appearance as Jiva Mahale.

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The film is produced by Genelia Deshmukh and Jyoti Deshpande under Mumbai Film Company and Jio Studios. It features music by Ajay-Atul and cinematography by Santosh Sivan.

Box Office Performance

Made on an estimated budget of Rs 75 crore, Raja Shivaji reportedly earned more than Rs 130 crore worldwide during its theatrical run. The film went on to become the highest-grossing Marathi film of all time and one of the biggest Indian releases of 2026.

OTT Release Details

According to reports, Raja Shivaji will start streaming on Netflix from June 26, 2026. However, Netflix or Riteish Deshmukh have not yet made an official announcement in this regard.

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Watch The Trailer Here:

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