Gram Chikitsalay Season 2: Plot, Cast, Recap, When And Where To Watch Rural Comedy-Drama

The village of Bhathkandi is ready to welcome Dr. Prabhat once again. After a successful first season, the comedy-drama Gram Chikitsalay is returning with a new chapter that promises more laughter, emotions and the everyday challenges of rural healthcare.

What Happened in Season 1?

The first season introduced viewers to Dr. Prabhat Sinha, a young and idealistic doctor who left behind a comfortable city life to work at a neglected Primary Health Centre (PHC) in a remote village. What seemed like a noble mission quickly turned into an uphill battle as he struggled with poor facilities, local politics, government red tape and villagers who were reluctant to trust him.

Despite the setbacks, Prabhat slowly found his place in the community and began making a difference, one step at a time.

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What To Expect From Season 2?

The story picks up from where Season 1 ended. While the villagers have started accepting Dr. Prabhat, his work is far from over. The new season sees him dealing with medicine shortages, administrative problems and fresh political challenges that threaten to slow down his efforts.

Viewers can also expect answers to some unanswered questions from the previous season, including the mysterious envelope from the CMO's office. The relationship between Prabhat and Dr. Gargi is also expected to take centre stage as their bond continues to grow.

Along with its light-hearted moments, the series will once again explore the realities of life in rural India and the struggles of delivering healthcare in remote areas.

Watch Season 2 Trailer Here:

Cast And Crew

Amol Parashar returns in the lead role of Dr. Prabhat Sinha. The series also stars Vinay Pathak, Akansha Ranjan Kapoor, Akash Makhija, Anandeshwar Dwivedi and Garima Vikrant Singh. This season introduces Dinesh Lal Yadav as a new addition to the cast.

Gram Chikitsalay is created by Arunabh Kumar and Deepak Kumar Mishra, directed by Lalitam Tiwari and produced by The Viral Fever (TVF).

When And Where To Watch?

Gram Chikitsalay Season 2 will premiere on June 23, 2026 and will be available to stream exclusively on Prime Video.

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