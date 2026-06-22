OTT Releases This Week: House of the Dragon, Raja Shivaji To Avatar 3, The Bear S5 — Here's What To Watch

The final week of June is packed with new OTT releases, as Netflix, JioHotstar, Prime Video and SonyLIV add several big-ticket movies, returning series and reality shows to their libraries. Read on!

1. House of the Dragon Season 3 (JioHotstar)

The fantasy drama returns as the Targaryen civil war intensifies, with rival factions battling for control of the Iron Throne.

Streaming from June 22

2. See You At Work Tomorrow! (Prime Video)

This Korean romantic drama follows an office employee whose life changes after she begins working closely with a strict manager.

Streaming from June 22

3. Gram Chikitsalay Season 2 (Prime Video)

Dr. Prabhat returns to continue improving healthcare services in a rural village while facing fresh personal and professional challenges.

Streaming from June 23

4. Avatar: Fire and Ash (JioHotstar)

James Cameron's sci-fi epic follows Jake Sully and Neytiri as they confront a dangerous new threat on Pandora.

Streaming from June 24

5. Another Self Season 3 (Netflix)

The Turkish drama returns for its final season as three friends continue their journey of healing and self-discovery.

Streaming from June 24

6. In the Hand of Dante (Netflix)

A writer is drawn into the criminal underworld while investigating a rare manuscript in this mystery thriller.

Streaming from June 24

7. The American Experiment (Netflix)

This historical documentary examines the origins and evolution of the United States ahead of its 250th anniversary.

Streaming from June 24

8. The Bear Season 5 (JioHotstar)

The acclaimed culinary drama returns for its final season as the restaurant team battles financial and personal challenges.

Streaming from June 25

9. Camp Snoopy Season 2 (Prime Video)

Snoopy and the Beagle Scouts embark on fresh outdoor adventures in the new season of the animated series.

Streaming from June 25

10. Avatar: The Last Airbender Season 2 (Netflix)

Aang and his friends continue their journey through the Earth Kingdom while preparing for larger battles ahead.

Streaming from June 25

ALSO READ: House of the Dragon Season 3 Episode 1: Release Date, Time, Recap, Where To Watch — All You Need To Know

11. Little Brother (Netflix)

A successful man's orderly life spirals into chaos when his eccentric younger brother unexpectedly returns.

Streaming from June 26

12. Agent Kim Reactivated (Netflix)

A former secret agent is forced back into action after his daughter is kidnapped in this Korean thriller.

Streaming from June 26

13. Perfect Family (SonyLIV)

This Hindi family drama explores hidden tensions and unresolved trauma within a seemingly perfect household.

Streaming from June 26

14. Blue Jasmine (Prime Video)

The acclaimed drama follows a woman trying to rebuild her life after a devastating personal crisis.

Streaming from June 26

15. Chris & Martina: The Final Set (Netflix)

A documentary chronicling the legendary rivalry and enduring friendship between tennis icons Chris Evert and Martina Navratilova.

Streaming from June 26

16. Notes From the Last Row (Netflix)

This Korean psychological drama follows a complex mentor-student relationship that gradually turns into obsession.

Streaming from June 26

17. Alliance (Prime Video)

Hosted by Kunal Kemmu, the reality competition series challenges contestants to form and break alliances in pursuit of victory.

Streaming from June 26

18. Raja Shivaji (Netflix)

This historical action drama traces the life and legacy of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj.

Streaming from June 26

19. Lock Upp Season 2 (Netflix)

The reality show returns with a new batch of celebrity contestants, fresh twists and new hosts.

Streaming from June 27

20. In the Eye of the Storm Season 4 (Prime Video)

The documentary series presents real-life footage and stories from people caught in the middle of natural disasters.

Streaming from June 28

ALSO READ: Malayalam, Tamil, Telugu OTT Releases This Week: Blast, Cup, Muthassi — Here's What To Watch

Essential Business Intelligence, Sharp Market Insights, Practical Personal Finance Advice, Daily Fuel, Gold and Silver Prices and Latest Stories — On NDTV Profit.