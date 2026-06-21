House of the Dragon Season 3 Episode 1: Release Date, Time, Recap, Where To Watch — All You Need To Know

After a two-year wait, House of the Dragon is finally returning with its third season, bringing viewers back into the middle of the brutal Targaryen civil war. With the fight for the Iron Throne growing more intense, Season 3 is expected to deliver bigger battles, more dragon action and higher stakes than ever before.

The new season arrives at a crucial point in the story, with both Team Black and Team Green preparing for the next phase of their bloody conflict.

Quick Recap Of Season 2

The previous season pushed the realm closer to all-out war. The conflict deepened after the shocking Blood and Cheese incident, while tensions between Rhaenyra and Daemon continued to grow.

Daemon established control over Harrenhal, and Rhaenyra's efforts to avoid a large-scale war ultimately failed. One of the biggest moments of the season came during the Battle of Rook's Rest, where Rhaenys and her dragon Meleys were killed. The battle also left King Aegon II seriously injured and strengthened Aemond's position within Team Green.

Season 2 also introduced several important dragonseeds, including Hugh Hammer, Ulf White, Addam of Hull and Alyn of Hull, all of whom are expected to play significant roles going forward.

What To Expect From Season 3?

Season 3 will continue the battle between Rhaenyra Targaryen and Aegon II Targaryen as both sides fight for control of Westeros.

HBO has teased the season with the line, "The throne knows no mercy," hinting at even more destruction and bloodshed ahead. The upcoming episodes are expected to adapt major events from George RR Martin's Fire & Blood, including the highly anticipated Battle of the Gullet.

Reports have also suggested that the season premiere will feature a major action sequence, setting the stage for an explosive season.

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Cast And Crew

Several key cast members are returning, including Emma D'Arcy as Rhaenyra Targaryen, Matt Smith as Daemon Targaryen, Olivia Cooke as Alicent Hightower, Rhys Ifans as Otto Hightower, Steve Toussaint as Corlys Velaryon and Fabien Frankel as Ser Criston Cole.

The season is helmed by four rotating directors — Loni Peristere, Clare Kilner, Nina Lopez-Corrado and Andrij Parekh, while Ryan Condal remains in charge of the show's overall direction as showrunner.

Episode Schedule

Like the previous season, House of the Dragon Season 3 will consist of eight episodes, with new chapters releasing weekly.

When And Where To Watch?

For viewers in India, Episode 1 premieres on June 22 at 6:30 a.m. Indian Standard Time and will stream exclusively on JioHotstar. The season finale is scheduled to air on August 10th in India after an eight-week run.

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