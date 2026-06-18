Thukra Ke Mera Pyaar Season 2: Release Date, Time, Recap, Cast, Plot, Where To Watch — All You Need To Know

The story of Kuldeep Kumar and Shanvika Chauhan is far from over. After winning viewers with its mix of romance, heartbreak and revenge, Thukra Ke Mera Pyaar is returning with a second season that promises bigger conflicts, deeper emotions and a dangerous power struggle.

This time, the series moves beyond its small-town love story roots and enters a world where politics, ambition and personal vendettas collide. As old wounds resurface, both Kuldeep and Shanvika find themselves facing the consequences of choices made years ago.

What Happened In Season 1?

The first season followed the love story between Shanvika, a young woman from an influential family, and Kuldeep, who came from a modest background. Their relationship ended in tragedy when Shanvika publicly accused Kuldeep of pursuing her, leading to devastating consequences for his family.

Driven by grief and betrayal, Kuldeep rebuilt his life from scratch. He eventually became an IAS officer and used his position to strike back at the powerful Chauhan family. As his revenge unfolded, the Chauhans suffered major setbacks, family members were arrested and several lives were destroyed.

However, the season ended with a major twist. Kuldeep learned that Shanvika had never truly betrayed him and had secretly supported him for years. The final confrontation between the two left their relationship shattered, with Shanvika seemingly ready to seek revenge of her own, setting the stage for Season 2.

What To Expect In Season 2?

The new season picks up from that emotional cliff-hanger. Kuldeep returns carrying the burden of his past actions while struggling with guilt, regret and unresolved feelings. His journey becomes even more complicated as he gets pulled into a world dominated by political rivalries and power battles.

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Shanvika, meanwhile, emerges stronger and more determined than ever. No longer willing to be controlled by family expectations or societal norms, she steps into the political arena and begins charting her own path.

The upcoming season explores how love, betrayal and revenge continue to shape their lives, with neither character willing to back down.

Cast And Crew

The series stars Sanchita Basu as Shanvika Chauhan and Dhaval Thakur as Kuldeep Kumar. The cast also includes Aniruddh Dave, Neeta Satnani, Sushil Pandey, Govind Pandey, Kapil Kanpuriya and Sachin Pandey. The show is directed by Shraddha Pasi Jairath and produced by Bombay Show Studios.

Like the first season, which had 19 episodes of around 20 minutes each, Season 2 is also expected to adopt a similar structure, though no official details have been announced yet.

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Release Date, Time And Platform

Thukra Ke Mera Pyaar Season 2 will premiere on June 19, 2026, exclusively on JioHotstar. The series is expected to begin streaming from 12 a.m. IST.

Watch The Trailer Here:

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