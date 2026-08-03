Texmaco Rail Q1 Results: Profit Jumps 70%, Revenue Falls 17%

Texmaco Rail And Engineering Ltd.'s net profit saw a 69.7% surge to Rs 50.9 crore in the first quarter of fiscal 2027, according to an exchange filing from the company on Monday. The company saw a profit of Rs 30 crore in the previous financial year.

The revenue saw a 16.9 % downturn to Rs 757 crore, compared to Rs 911 crore in the preceding financial year. The Ebitda (earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortisation) was down 19.6% to Rs 57 rore, compared to Rs 70.9 crore in the year-ago period. The Ebitda margin contracted to 7.5% from 7.8%.

Texmaco Rail (Cons, YoY)

Net Profit up 69.7% to Rs 50.9 crore versus Rs 30 crore

Revenue down 16.9% to Rs 757 crore versus Rs 911 crore

Ebitda down 19.6% to Rs 57 crore versus Rs 70.9 crore

Ebitda Margin at 7.5% versus 7.8%

Texmaco Rail Share Price Movement

Share price of Texmaco Rail And Engineering Ltd. saw a 1.36% uptick to settle at Rs 112.91 at the end of the day's trade, compared to a 1.60% uptick in the NSE Nifty 50.

The stock opened at Rs 112.49, compared to its previous close of Rs 111.39. During today's trading session, Texmaco Rail & Engineering Ltd. share price moved in the range of Rs 112.26 to Rs 114.10.

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Looking at its last 52-week performance, the stock has touched a low of Rs 78.05 and a high of Rs 153.00. On the performance front, Texmaco Rail & Engineering Ltd. share price is down 21.61% on a year-on-year basis.

The market capitalization of Texmaco Rail & Engineering Ltd. is Rs 5,994.01 crore, with a P/E ratio of 20.56.

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