Lenin OTT Release: Date, Plot, Cast, When And Where To Watch Akhil Akkineni's Rural Action Drama

Akhil Akkineni's Lenin is all set to make its digital debut. Set in rural Andhra Pradesh, the Telugu romantic action-drama mixes romance, action and revenge with a story inspired by the Mahabharata.

Here's everything you need to know about the film before its digital premiere.

What Is Lenin About?

Set in the fictional village of Srirampuram in Andhra Pradesh's Chittoor district during the 1970s, the story revolves around Lenin, an orphan brought up by Jayanthi, a respected widow who raises him as her own son. The village follows a long-standing tradition during its annual Draupadi festival, where violence is strictly forbidden.

After spending years in prison, Lenin returns home only to find the villagers treating him as an outsider. As the story moves between the past and present, it reveals how love, betrayal, family rivalries and political tensions changed his life. Inspired by themes from the Mahabharata, the film follows Lenin's fight to protect his loved ones and put an end to the cycle of violence.

Cast, Characters And Crew

Akhil Akkineni plays the title role, with Bhagyashri Borse as his love life, Bharathi. The supporting cast includes Sivaji, Sunil, Easwari Rao, Ramki, Pramod Panju, Brahmaji and Getup Srinu in key roles.

The film is written and directed by Murali Kishor Abburu and produced by Nagarjuna Akkineni, Suryadevara Naga Vamsi, Yuriy Krestinskiy and Elena Yatsura under the banners of Annapurna Studios and Sithara Entertainments. Thaman S has composed the music and background score, while PS Vinod is the cinematographer and Naveen Nooli handles the editing.

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Theatrical Run

Released in theatres on July 10, 2026, Lenin received a decent response at the box office. The film earned around Rs 32.09 crore net in India, with an India gross of Rs 36.84 crore and approximately Rs 8.30 crore from overseas markets, taking its worldwide gross to around Rs 45 crore.

When And Where To Watch?

Lenin will begin streaming on ZEE5 from August 7, 2026. The release date was officially announced by the platform through its social media channels.

Watch Lenin Trailer Here:

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