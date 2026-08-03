40% Return In Six Months: Shares Of This Company Fell 5% After Q1 Results

Blue Jet Healthcare's revenue and profit declined in the June quarter, while the company announced key leadership reappointments.

Blue Jet Healthcare Ltd. reported weaker earnings for the quarter ended June 2026 (Q1FY27), with declines in revenue, profit and operating earnings. Shares fell around 5% after the results, although the stock has gained nearly 40% over the past six months.

The company reported a net profit of Rs 78.3 crore, down 14.1% from Rs 91.2 crore in the year-ago quarter.

Revenue from operations declined 17.4% year-on-year to Rs 293 crore, compared with Rs 355 crore a year earlier.

Operating performance also weakened, with EBITDA falling 18.9% to Rs 98 crore from Rs 121 crore. The EBITDA margin narrowed to 33.4% from 34.1% in the corresponding quarter last year.

Also Read | Blue Jet Health Q1 Result: Net Profit Declines 14%, Revenue Falls; Shiven Arora Reappointed As MD

Along with the earnings, the board reappointed Akshay Arora as Executive Chairman for a fresh five-year term with effect from April 2027. It also reappointed Shiven Arora as Managing Director for another five years, subject to shareholder approval, ensuring continuity in the company's leadership as it executes its long-term expansion plans.

Despite the weak quarter, Blue Jet continues to invest in high-growth areas. The company is one of India's leading manufacturers of contrast media intermediates used in medical imaging and is also expanding its Contract Development and Manufacturing Organisation (CDMO) business.

The company recently announced plans to build a new manufacturing facility with up to 1,000 KL capacity to serve global pharmaceutical customers and strengthen its presence in specialty chemicals and pharmaceutical intermediates.

Investors will now watch for a recovery across its core businesses, progress on the new manufacturing capacity, and the ramp-up of new CDMO projects, which could support the company's next phase of growth.

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