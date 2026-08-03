The Odyssey Box Office Collection Day 18: Christopher Nolan's Epic Crosses Rs 150 Crore Net In India

Christopher Nolan's The Odyssey is continuing to hold its own at the Indian box office. While collections dipped, as expected, on its third Monday, the historical epic is still drawing audiences and has comfortably stayed above the Rs 150 crore mark. Despite playing on fewer screens, the film remains one of the stronger-performing Hollywood releases in theatres.

The Odyssey Box Office Collection Day 18

According to Sacnilk, The Odyssey earned Rs 84 lakh in India on Day 18 (third Monday). With this, the film's total India net collection has reached Rs 150.69 crore, while its India gross collection stands at Rs 179.66 crore. The final figures for Day 18 are yet to be reported.

The movie was screened across 669 shows on Monday and recorded an overall occupancy of 43% during the available show timings.

Week-Wise Box Office Performance

Sacnilk reports that the Christopher Nolan directorial opened with Rs 17.40 crore on its first Friday before collecting Rs 22 crore on Saturday and Rs 21.90 crore on Sunday. Its first-week total finished at Rs 90.30 crore.

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During the second week, the film added Rs 44.95 crore to its tally. It remained stable into the third weekend, collecting Rs 3.15 crore on Friday, Rs 5.80 crore on Saturday and Rs 5.65 crore on Sunday before slowing to Rs 84 lakh on Monday.

Day 18 Occupancy Report

Trade data compiled by Sacnilk shows that the English (2D) version registered an overall occupancy of 17.94% on Day 18. The morning shows recorded 15.33% occupancy, while the afternoon shows improved to 20.56%. Evening and night show data was unavailable at the time of reporting.

Among the key markets, Chennai recorded the highest occupancy at 46.5% from 22 shows. Kochi followed with 21% across 15 shows, while Kolkata registered 17% from 39 shows. Bengaluru reported 16% occupancy across 105 shows, followed by Hyderabad and Mumbai, both at 13.5%. Ahmedabad posted 12% from five shows, Pune registered 11.5% across 56 shows, and the National Capital Region (NCR) recorded 10.5% occupancy from 105 shows.

About The Odyssey

The Odyssey is an epic action-adventure film directed by Christopher Nolan, based on Homer's classic Greek poem. Starring Matt Damon as Odysseus, the film follows the legendary king's perilous journey home after the Trojan War. The ensemble cast includes Tom Holland, Zendaya, Anne Hathaway, Robert Pattinson, Charlize Theron and Lupita Nyong'o.

ALSO READ:The Odyssey Worldwide Box Office: Christopher Nolan's Film Inches Closer to $1 Billion, Check Global Earnings

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