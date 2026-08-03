SBI Funds Management Q1 Results: Profit Jumps 39% In First Earnings After Listing

SBI Funds Management Ltd. reported a strong set of earnings for the June quarter, marking its first financial results since making its stock market debut in July. On a consolidated basis, the country's largest asset management company posted a net profit of Rs 880 crore for the quarter, up 38.7% from Rs 634 crore in the preceding quarter.

Total income rose 27% quarter-on-quarter to Rs 1,390 crore from Rs 1,093 crore, reflecting healthy growth in the company's asset management business.

The results come shortly after SBI Funds Management made a strong debut on the stock exchanges on July 21, listing at a premium of 6.85% over its initial public offering (IPO) price. The stock extended gains after listing, rising more than 8% during its debut session.

The company's IPO comprised entirely an offer for sale (OFS) of up to 17.09 crore equity shares by existing shareholders State Bank of India (SBI) and Amundi. The issue raised up to Rs 9,795 crore at the upper end of the price band after the company reduced the offer size following a pre-IPO placement of around Rs 1,880 crore.

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At the IPO price, SBI Funds Management was valued at nearly Rs 1.2 lakh crore.

Ahead of the public issue, the asset manager raised Rs 2,663 crore from anchor investors, with the anchor book witnessing strong participation from both domestic and global institutional investors.

SBI Funds Management is India's largest asset management company by quarterly average assets under management (QAAUM). As of March 31, 2026, it managed mutual fund QAAUM of Rs 12.51 lakh crore, giving it a market share of 15.3%.

Including portfolio management services and alternative investment mandates, the company oversaw total QAAUM of Rs 29.46 lakh crore at the end of fiscal year 2026.

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