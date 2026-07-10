BlueJet In Focus: D-Street's Little-Known Legend Nemish Shah Bets Strong On Pharma Firm

Enam group co-founder Nemish Shah is diversifying his investment portfolio and betting big on Blue Jet Healthcare Ltd. The veteran investor has mopped up nearly 54.34 lakh equity shares in the Rs 800 crore Qualified Institutional Placement (QIP)

Shamyak Investment, the primary investment vehicle Shah and his family bought shares aggregating to 34.38% of the total issue size, according to investor allotment data. The QIP opened on July 6, 2026, and closed on July 9, 2026. The stock opened 5.83% at Rs 608.

The Pharma company in its regulatory filing said its Investment and Finance Committee, at a meeting held on July 9, approved the issue and allotment of 15,810,276 equity shares at an issue price of Rs 506 per share. The issue price included a premium of Rs 504 per share and reflected a discount of Rs 25.70, or 4.83%, to the floor price.

ALSO READ: Blue Jet Healthcare Shares Surge Over 8% After Rs 800 Crore QIP Allotment

Following the allotment, the company's paid-up equity share capital has increased to Rs 37.86 crore, comprising 189,275,701 equity shares of face value Rs 2 each. Before the issue, the paid-up equity share capital stood at Rs 34.69 crore, comprising 173,465,425 equity shares of Rs 2 each.

Blue Jet Healthcare said the revised shareholding pattern, before and after the issue, will be submitted along with the listing application in the format specified under Regulation 31 of SEBI Listing Regulations.

BlueJet Share Price

Shares of BlueJet Healthcare surged as high as 9.66% to Rs 630 apiece on the NSE. Later they pared some gains to close 8.6% higher at Rs 624.05. This compared to a 1.02% advance in the benchmark Nifty index on Friday. The scrip has risen 17.7% year-to-date and 32% in the last 12 months.

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