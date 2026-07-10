UGC NET Answer Key 2026 Release Date: June Session Answer Key To Be OUT Tomorrow?

The National Testing Agency (NTA) is expected to declare the provisional answer key for the University Grants Commission National Eligibility Test (UGC NET) June 2026 session this week.

Once the provisional answer key is out, candidates will have the provision to review OMR response sheets and submit objections within the prescribed deadline on the official NTA UGC NET website. This documentation will allow candidates to match their answers with the official keys and approximate their potential scores prior to the results announcement.

UGC NET Answer Key 2026: Direct Link

The direct link to access the UGC NET June 2026 session Answer Key will be updated here -> Direct Link

How to Check UGC NET Answer Key 2026?

Step 1: Navigate to the official UGC NET website at ugcnet.nta.nic.in.

Step 2: Click on the “UGC NET June 2026 Provisional Answer Key Challenge” link displayed on the homepage.

Step 3: Log in using your application number, birth date, or necessary credentials.

Step 4: View the provisional answer key, question paper, and response sheet displayed on your screen.

Step 5: Carefully review all your responses.

Step 6: Download and save a copy for future reference.

UGC NET 2026: Next Steps

After the provisional answer key is made public, NTA is likely to activate an objection window for candidates wishing to contest any answers. Candidates must submit their objections online within the stipulated time frame. A non-refundable fee of Rs 200 will apply for each question contested. Objections submitted without the required payment or after the deadline will not be acknowledged.

The UGC NET June 2026 result will be prepared on the basis of the final answer key, and candidates will be able to download their scorecards from the official website using their login credentials.

NTA is yet to announce an official date for the declaration of results.

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