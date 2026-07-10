Dhamaal 4 Box Office Collection Day 1: Ajay Devgn Film Sees Decent Opening, Earns This Much

The box office journey has begun for Dhamaal 4. After generating solid buzz with its trailer and through advance bookings, Ajay Devgn's comedy entertainer has opened with mixed-to-positive early audience reactions.

Here's a detailed look at the Day 1 box office report.

Day 1 Box Office Collection

On Day 1, Dhamaal 4 has collected Rs 5.1-crore net so far. This takes the film's India gross collection to Rs 6.02 crore, as per Sacnilk.

With the opening day still in progress, the film will now look to maximise its Friday business before banking on the weekend for further growth.

Occupancy Trend

Released with 7,111 tracked shows, Dhamaal 4 has seen audience footfalls improve as the day progressed.

The film opened with 8.38% occupancy during the morning shows before rising to 19.15% in the afternoon, making it the strongest-performing slot so far. Overall, the film has recorded 14.77% Hindi occupancy till the afternoon.

Among the major centres, Jaipur, Lucknow, Chandigarh, Mumbai and the National Capital Region are witnessing stronger audience response, while Surat, Kolkata and Bhopal have reported comparatively lower occupancy. The film has also received an encouraging response in its limited 4DX screenings.

Advance Booking

Ahead of its theatrical release, Dhamaal 4 sold 62,102 tickets across India in advance bookings, generating a gross collection of around Rs 1.58 crore. Most of the bookings came from the Hindi 2D version, while the 4DX format contributed a small share.

Maharashtra topped the advance booking charts, followed by the NCR. Strong pre-release ticket sales were also recorded in Gujarat, Telangana, Uttar Pradesh and Rajasthan.

ALSO READ: Dhamaal 4 Release: Advance Booking Indicates Steady Start On Opening Day

About Dhamaal 4

Directed by Indra Kumar, Dhamaal 4 is the fourth instalment in the popular comedy franchise. The film stars Ajay Devgn, Riteish Deshmukh, Arshad Warsi, Jaaved Jaaferi, Sanjay Mishra, Ravi Kishan, Anjali Anand, Upendra Limaye, Vijay Patkar and Esha Gupta in key roles.

The story revolves around a hidden treasure linked to a mysterious map marked with the letter "W", creating confusion over whether it is actually an "M." As the treasure hunt unfolds, IRS officer Guddu Rastogi, played by Ajay Devgn, gets pulled into the adventure alongside a white-collar crime investigation.

ALSO READ: Dhamaal 4 Reviews: 'Laugh Riot' To 'Snoozefest' — Ajay Devgn's Comedy Gets Mixed Verdict From Netizens

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