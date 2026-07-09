Dhamaal 4 Release: Advance Booking Indicates Steady Start On Opening Day

Ajay Devgn-starrer Dhamaal 4 has recorded steady bookings ahead of its theatrical release on Friday.

The film has sold 62,102 tickets across India for its opening day, generating a gross booking collection of Rs 1.58 crore, according to Sacnilk.

The majority of the bookings have come from the Hindi 2D version, which has sold 62,078 tickets across 9,287 shows at an average ticket price of Rs 237. The 4DX version has contributed an additional 24 tickets from 38 shows.

Maharashtra, NCR Lead Ticket Sales

Maharashtra has recorded the highest gross booking collection among the major markets with Rs 34.8 lakh, increasing to Rs 85.55 lakh, after including block seats. The NCR follows with Rs 26.76 lakh in gross collections, rising to Rs 73.76 lakh with block seats, according to Sacnilk.

Other contributors include Gujarat with Rs 13.66 lakh (Rs 39.15 lakh with block seats), Telangana with Rs 10.25 lakh (Rs 27.06 lakh with block seats), Uttar Pradesh with Rs 10.22 lakh (Rs 28.90 lakh with block seats), and Rajasthan with Rs 9.96 lakh (Rs 24.82 lakh with block seats), the report stated.

Tamil Nadu has recorded 15% real occupancy among the major states, according to Sacnilk.

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Dhamaal 4 Cast And Crew

Dhamaal 4 is directed by Indra Kumar and stars Ajay Devgn, Riteish Deshmukh, Arshad Warsi, Jaaved Jaaferi, Sanjay Mishra, Anjali Anand, Upendra Limaye, Vijay Patkar, and Ravi Kishan. The film is the fourth part in the Dhamaal franchise.

Dhamaal 4 Plot

According to the film's official synopsis, Dhamaal 4 revolves around a hidden treasure linked to a mysterious map marked with the letter "W." The upside-down symbol creates confusion over whether it is actually an "M," leading the characters on a treasure hunt.

As the group searches for the treasure, IRS officer Guddu Rastogi, played by Ajay Devgn, becomes involved in the events. The story also incorporates a white-collar crime investigation alongside the treasure hunt.

This version is factual because it attributes the information to the official synopsis and avoids words like "hilarious," "fresh scale," or "familiar comic formula," which are editorial opinions.

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