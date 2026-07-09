AI-focused semiconductor stocks rebounded sharply in U.S. trading on Thursday, with investors returning to the sector after Micron Technology unveiled plans to invest about $250 billion in U.S. semiconductor manufacturing and research over the coming years.

The announcement revived optimism around AI infrastructure spending, lifting several chipmakers and AI hardware plays. Micron Technology was among the top gainers, rising 7.33% to $1,018.33 as of 10:15 a.m. GMT-4, after adding $69.53 during the session.

Advanced Micro Devices (AMD) climbed 7.34% to $555.37, gaining $37.96 by 10:14 a.m. GMT-4, as investors added exposure to AI chipmakers. SanDisk Corp. advanced 6.36% to $1,837.00, up $109.82, while Intel Corp. gained 3.92% to $114.56, adding $4.32, both as of 10:15 a.m. GMT-4.

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The rally marks a turnaround for semiconductor stocks after recent bouts of profit-taking, with Micron's investment commitment reinforcing expectations that AI-driven demand for advanced memory chips and computing infrastructure will remain robust.

Micron said the investment will expand domestic semiconductor manufacturing capacity and strengthen the U.S. AI supply chain, underscoring long-term confidence in demand for high-performance memory used in artificial intelligence applications.

Micron Technology Inc.'s stock saw a surge of over 7% on the Wall Street following key business announcements, including plans to raise expected investment in American fabrication plants and technology.

The company has raised its planned investment to more than $250 billion through 2035, driven by surging demand for memory in the AI era.

ALSO READ: AI Bulls Bounce Back: Micron, AMD, Intel, Other Chip Hot Bets Rally Up To 9%

"As America celebrates its 250th anniversary, data and memory are foundational to the modern economy — and Micron is increasing our US investments to more than $250 billion through 2035 to meet that moment," said Sanjay Mehrotra, Micron Chairman, President, and CEO.

On top of this, the chipmaker has announced that it will invest $3 billion to develop the domestic semiconductor supply chain ecosystem in support of its US manufacturing footprint.

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