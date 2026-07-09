FSSAI Issues Notice To Alcoholic Drink Makers Over Non-Compliance With Age Related Claims, Unauthorised Added Flavours

Food safety regulator FSSAI on Thursday said it has issued a notice to alcoholic beverage manufacturers over unauthorised use of added flavours and non-compliance with age-related claims.



The notice has been issued for violating the provisions stipulated under the Food Safety and Standards (alcoholic beverages) Regulations, 2018. The Food Safety and Standards Authority of India (FSSAI) has observed that the companies were not complying with the provisions on the prohibited use of added flavours, misleading age-related claims, and blend age disclosures.

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The concerned companies have been directed to ensure compliance and submit and explanation as to why action should not be initiated under the provisions of FSS Act, 2006 and the Rules and Regulations made thereunder," Food Safety and Standards Authority of India (FSSAI) said in a social media post.



According to the regulator, certain manufacturers are blending added flavours that mimic a product's natural profile (e.g in Rum, Brandy, Gin, Malt/Grain Whisky, Wine and Beer).

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"This directly contravenes the regulation stating that these products must exclusively possess their true, natural characteristic taste and aroma," it said.



It observed that manufacturers are making "unauthorised age claims using words, synonyms, or indirect expressions" denoting age without strictly adhering to Regulation 13.7 of the existing regulations. FSSAI also noted that products carrying the word "aged" or associated age claims have failed to ensure that the declared age refers strictly to the youngest spirit utilised in the blend.

(This story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

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