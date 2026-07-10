Dhamaal 4 Reviews: 'Laugh Riot' To 'Snoozefest' — Ajay Devgn's Comedy Gets Mixed Verdict From Netizens

Ajay Devgn's Dhamaal 4 has finally hit theatres, and social media is already buzzing with first reactions. The fourth instalment in the popular comedy franchise has sparked a wave of reactions on X, with some calling it a laughter-filled entertainer while others felt the comedy missed the mark.

Here's a look at what netizens are saying.

X Reactions

Audience reactions have been mixed, with some calling it a "laughter-packed stressbuster" and praising its "crazy action-comedy vibe." While others felt the treasure hunt portion slows the second half.

Even so, audiences appreciated the emotional moments, with most agreeing the film delivers a fun, family-friendly entertainer.

ALSO READ: Dhamaal 4 Release: Recap, Cast, Plot — All You Need To Know Before Ajay Devgn's Comedy Hits Theatres

Film critic Kamaal R Khan, however, had a contrasting opinion. He criticised Dhamaal 4 for its writing and execution, claiming the film relies heavily on Riteish Deshmukh's character and calling the overall direction disappointing.

An X user called the first half "supremely entertaining" and praised Riteish Deshmukh's performance, whereas others described it as "average," and "snoozefest". Few felt the comedy was more noisy than funny and humour was "cringe" or didn't always land.

ALSO READ: Dhamaal 4 Release: Advance Booking Indicates Steady Start On Opening Day

More About Dhamaal 4

Directed by Indra Kumar, Dhamaal 4 stars Ajay Devgn, Riteish Deshmukh, Arshad Warsi, Jaaved Jaaferi, Sanjay Mishra, Anjali Anand, Upendra Limaye, Vijay Patkar and Ravi Kishan.

According to the film's official synopsis, the story revolves around a hidden treasure connected to a mysterious map marked with the letter "W", which creates confusion over whether it is actually an "M". As the characters race to find the treasure, IRS officer Guddu Rastogi, played by Ajay Devgn, becomes involved in the hunt, with the adventure unfolding alongside a white-collar crime investigation.

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