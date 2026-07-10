Dhamaal 4 Reviews: 'Laugh Riot' To 'Snoozefest' — Ajay Devgn's Comedy Gets Mixed Verdict From Netizens

Ajay Devgn's Dhamaal 4 has finally hit theatres, and social media is already buzzing with first reactions. The fourth instalment in the popular comedy franchise has sparked a wave of reactions on X, with some calling it a laughter-filled entertainer while others felt the comedy missed the mark.
Here's a look at what netizens are saying.
X Reactions
Audience reactions have been mixed, with some calling it a "laughter-packed stressbuster" and praising its "crazy action-comedy vibe." While others felt the treasure hunt portion slows the second half.
Even so, audiences appreciated the emotional moments, with most agreeing the film delivers a fun, family-friendly entertainer.
#Dhamaal4 was a fun ride. 3/5 ????— dk (@thefilmyyguyy) July 10, 2026
Loved the first half, the second half dips here and there but still delivers enough laughs. The treasure hunt portion felt a little dull, but the emotional scenes that followed actually hit hard and added some nice weight to the film. pic.twitter.com/sC6dOCELBn
DHAMAAL 4 HAS BEEN WATCHED!— Upala KBR ❤ (@upalakbr999) July 9, 2026
Thoroughly enjoyed it. ????
Loved its crazy, action-comedy-adventure vibe! Unique one of its kind, high sea dramedy, treasure hunt, emotional drama, twists & turns all rolled into one rollercoaster wheeee whistling kinda fun ride into sheer… pic.twitter.com/TSYhFqEnfU
Without logic and just want pure entertainment????. Dhamaal 4 is the ultimate, laughter packed stressbuster.— shikha (@shikha_prakriti) July 9, 2026
#Dhamaal4— Mohit Kumar (@Mr_MohitKushwah) July 10, 2026
Comedy from the beginning ???????????? pic.twitter.com/WXPEuOPYVP
Sir, bahut dino baad haste haste pet fat gya...????— ved prakash bhatt (@ImVedBhatt) July 10, 2026
The fun ???????????? time— पदम सिंह गंगापुर सिटी (@PadamDove) July 10, 2026
It's INTERVAL : DHAMAAL 4 ????????— POSITIVE FAN (@imashishsrrk) July 10, 2026
And It's Absolutely Hilarious FUN ????????
Entire Theatre was Laughing , Jumping on Seats ????????
This is PEAK COMEDY ????????????????
First Half : ⭐⭐⭐⭐
Now On To Second Half ✅
Dhamaal 4 delivers what fans expect from the franchise – comedy, chaos and confusion. While the first half is entertaining and fast paced, the second one feels stretched. If you've been a dedicated fan of the Dhamaal franchise, the new installment keep you entertained.#Dhamaal4— Filmy Gyani (@Rajatbajpai6) July 10, 2026
Pure nostalgia with a fresh twist. ???????? #Dhamaal4 Lost of love and best wishes from Pakistan ????— SaFdar ALi ⚔???????? (@TheSafdarArain) July 10, 2026
ALSO READ: Dhamaal 4 Release: Recap, Cast, Plot — All You Need To Know Before Ajay Devgn's Comedy Hits Theatres
Film critic Kamaal R Khan, however, had a contrasting opinion. He criticised Dhamaal 4 for its writing and execution, claiming the film relies heavily on Riteish Deshmukh's character and calling the overall direction disappointing.
Each scene of #Dhamaal4 is 10 minutes long. 60% film of @Riteishd and 40% of all others. In full film Ritesh is shouting badly. But it's not the mistake of Ritesh because he has to do, whatever Director asks him to do. It's badly written and very badly executed by a bad director!— KRK (@kamaalrkhan) July 10, 2026
An X user called the first half "supremely entertaining" and praised Riteish Deshmukh's performance, whereas others described it as "average," and "snoozefest". Few felt the comedy was more noisy than funny and humour was "cringe" or didn't always land.
#Dhamaal4 First Half:— Nishit Shaw (@NishitShawHere) July 10, 2026
AVERAGE. Only a few moments are funny. Second Half needs to work BIG TIME.
Let's see.
SO MUCH SCREAMING that even kids will get exhausted! #Dhamaal4— ANMOL JAMWAL (@jammypants4) July 10, 2026
#Dhamaal4 is supremely entertaining till interval.— Navneet Mundhra (@navneet_mundhra) July 10, 2026
⭐⭐⭐✨
The first half clearly belongs to @Riteishd who has got the MEATIEST part and has done COMPLETE justice to it. #SanjayMishra is amazing as well. #AjayDevgn and #JavedJaffery have their monents too.
A few scenes are a… pic.twitter.com/fPL3agmM5T
I did not like welcome to the jungle but seeing dhamaal 4 makes me feel welcome to the jungle is 100x better????— The Neutral Guy (@rp260597) July 10, 2026
Wtf did i just watch???????????? #dhamaal4 #welcometothejunglereview
WTF is This ????????— KBV (@Kbv_GoodBoy) July 10, 2026
And They are using Money Heist Bella Ciao Song As Funny Background Music ????#Dhamaal4 is total cringe???? pic.twitter.com/TAHZIZmuY6
Rating: 1.5/5#Dhamaal4 is TERRIBLE.— Nishit Shaw (@NishitShawHere) July 10, 2026
The weakest one from the iconic franchise that fails in most departments. The main issue is that the film fails to deliver entertainment and is largely unfunny. Barring a few funny moments, this one is a DISAPPOINTMENT. ????????#Dhamaal4Review…
#Dhamaal4 Interval— Filmy Gautam (@filmygautam) July 10, 2026
Snoozefest all the way. Let's admit, not everyone can be #AkshayKumar who can make even most stupid jokes worth laughing on.
There are actually several moments which could have worked but due to average execution and performance issues, it turns out to be…
ALSO READ: Dhamaal 4 Release: Advance Booking Indicates Steady Start On Opening Day
More About Dhamaal 4
Directed by Indra Kumar, Dhamaal 4 stars Ajay Devgn, Riteish Deshmukh, Arshad Warsi, Jaaved Jaaferi, Sanjay Mishra, Anjali Anand, Upendra Limaye, Vijay Patkar and Ravi Kishan.
According to the film's official synopsis, the story revolves around a hidden treasure connected to a mysterious map marked with the letter "W", which creates confusion over whether it is actually an "M". As the characters race to find the treasure, IRS officer Guddu Rastogi, played by Ajay Devgn, becomes involved in the hunt, with the adventure unfolding alongside a white-collar crime investigation.
Essential Business Intelligence, Sharp Market Insights, Practical Personal Finance Advice, Daily Fuel, Gold and Silver Prices and Latest Stories — On NDTV Profit.