Alpha Box Office Collection Day 8: Alia Bhatt-Sharvari Film Eyes Weekend Growth, Mints This Amount

After a decent first week at the box office, Alia Bhatt and Sharvari Wagh's spy thriller has entered its second Friday with a slow start. With fresh releases now in theatres, the next two days could play a big role in deciding the film's journey towards the Rs 50-crore mark.

Can Alpha bounce back this weekend? Here's the latest box office report.

Day 8 Box Office Collection

On Day 8, Alpha has collected Rs 0.52 crore net from 2,648 tracked shows so far. This takes the film's total India net collection to Rs 47.97 crore, while its India gross stands at Rs 57.16 crore, according to Sacnilk.

The film is also running in fewer theatres than it did during its first week, with the show count dropping to 2,648 as new releases have taken over several screens.

Occupancy Trend

So far, Alpha has recorded an overall 8.65% Hindi occupancy on Friday. It opened with 5.85% occupancy in the morning, which improved to 10.15% in the afternoon, showing a slight increase as the day progressed.

Among the major centres, NCR, Mumbai, Pune, Lucknow and Jaipur are reporting better audience response, while Ahmedabad, Surat and Bhopal have seen comparatively lower footfalls.

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Box Office Journey So far

Alpha opened with Rs 9.25 crore on July 3, followed by Rs 11.50 crore on July 4 and Rs 13.25 crore on July 5. Collections dropped to Rs 3.85 crore on July 6, improved slightly to Rs 4.25 crore on July 7, and then fell to Rs 2.85 crore on July 8 and Rs 2.50 crore on July 9. The film ended its first week with an India net collection of Rs 47.45 crore. The film was reportedly made on a budget of around Rs 100 crore.

About Alpha

Directed by Shiv Rawail and produced by Aditya Chopra under the Yash Raj Films banner, Alpha is the first female-led film in the YRF Spy Universe. Starring Alia Bhatt and Sharvari Wagh, the action spy thriller also features Hrithik Roshan, Bobby Deol and Anil Kapoor in key roles.

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