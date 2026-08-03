KEI Industries Q1 Results: Profit Jumps 40% As Margin Improves; Revenue Exceeds Rs 3,100 Crore

KEI Industries Ltd. reported a strong set of earnings for the first quarter, with consolidated net profit rising 40.1% year-on-year as higher sales and improved operating efficiency lifted profitability.

Revenue crossed the Rs 3,100-crore mark during the quarter, while margin expansion underscored the company's stronger operating performance.

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The company also delivered a notable improvement in profitability, with EBITDA growing at a faster pace than revenue, reflecting stronger operating leverage during the quarter.

The company posted a consolidated net profit of Rs 274 crore for the quarter ended June, compared with Rs 196 crore in the corresponding period last year.

Revenue from operations increased 23% to Rs 3,185 crore from Rs 2,590 crore a year earlier, reflecting sustained demand across its business segments.

Operating performance outpaced revenue growth during the quarter. EBITDA rose 53.4% year-on-year to Rs 396 crore from Rs 258 crore, while the EBITDA margin expanded 240 basis points to 12.4% from 10% in the year-ago period.

The margin expansion suggests improved operating leverage and a more favourable product mix, alongside disciplined cost management.

The stronger operating performance translated into robust bottom-line growth, with profit increasing at a faster pace than revenue.

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The company's June-quarter performance demonstrates its ability to expand margins and grow earnings while continuing to increase the scale of its business.

Investors are likely to focus on the sustainability of margin expansion and management's outlook on demand from the wires and cables segment, exports and capacity utilisation in the coming quarters.

Commentary on raw material costs, execution in the EPC business and the overall demand environment will also remain key monitorables as the fiscal year progresses.

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