Paytm Block Deal: SAIF Partners, Elevation Capital To Offload Stake In Rs 2,000-Crore Share Sale

Shares of One97 Communications Ltd., the parent company of Paytm, are likely to remain in focus after early investor backers SAIF Partners and Elevation Capital decided to pare their holdings through a block deal worth around Rs 2,000 crore.

The development confirms an NDTV Profit newsbreak, as the channel had reported on July 24 about the upcoming stake sale via the block deal route.

According to sources, SAIF Partners and Elevation Capital will jointly sell 14.9 million shares, representing approximately 2.3% of Paytm's equity, through a block deal scheduled for August 4. The transaction is estimated to be worth around Rs 2,002 crore, making it one of the larger secondary share sales in the stock this year.

Morgan Stanley is acting as the banker to the deal, sources said.

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Saif Partners owns 3.63% stake as of quarter ended June, while Saif III Mauritius Company owns 8.55% stake in the company.

Paytm Q1 Results

Paytm reported a 8.1% jump in its consolidated revenue for the first quarter of fiscal 2026-27 to Rs 2,448 crore sequentially, compared to Rs 2,264 crore, according to an exchange filing from the company on Monday.

The firm's net profit saw a 20% increase to Rs 220 quarter-on-quarter from Rs 184 crore. Its earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortisation (Ebitda) increased by 54% to Rs 203, compared to the previous quarter's Rs 132 crore. The Ebitda margin expaned to 8.3% from 5.8% in the quarter prior.

The company has clocked a profit for the fifth straight quarter.

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