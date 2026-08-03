Malayalam, Telugu, Tamil OTT Releases This Week: Top Movies And Web Series To Stream

South Indian cinema fans have plenty to look forward to this week. From romantic dramas and crime thrillers to action-packed entertainers and family stories, several new titles are set to arrive on Netflix, Prime Video, ZEE5, JioHotstar, Sun NXT and Manorama Max. Here's everything releasing on OTT this week.

Idhayam Murali

Headlined by Atharvaa Murali, Preity Mukhundhan and Kayadu Lohar, with a special appearance by Fahadh Faasil, Idhayam Murali is a coming-of-age romantic drama. The film follows a young man whose silent love continues to shape his life as he navigates friendships, personal growth and unexpected challenges. Emotional performances, colourful visuals and a soulful soundtrack add to the film's appeal.

Streaming Platform: Netflix

Release Date: August 7, 2026

Nooru Saami

Directed by Sasi, this family social drama stars Vijay Antony, Swasika Vijay, Ajay Dhishan, Lijomol Jose and Karunaas. Inspired by real-life events, the story centres on a widowed mother whose decision to seek companionship later in life challenges family expectations and long-held social beliefs.

Streaming Platform: ZEE5

Release Date: August 7, 2026

Vadhandhi: Season 2 – The Mystery of Mani

The second season of the crime thriller returns with M. Sasikumar as SI Moosa Raza. As he investigates a fresh case, hidden secrets and political conspiracies begin to surface, leading to an intense mystery that unfolds across eight episodes.

Streaming Platform: Prime Video

Release Date: August 7, 2026

Kattalan

Starring Antony Varghese, Rajisha Vijayan and Kabir Duhan Singh, Kattalan is an action thriller set against the backdrop of an ivory smuggling network. The film blends high-octane action with emotional drama while exploring loyalty, survival and power.

Streaming Platform: Manorama Max

Release Date: August 7, 2026

Uyir

Inspired by real incidents, Uyir follows a probationary sub-inspector investigating a series of disturbing cases. Led by Roshan Mathew, the investigative thriller combines police procedural elements with mystery and emotional storytelling.

Streaming Platform: JioHotstar

Release Date: August 4, 2026

Sathyathil Sambhavichathu

This comedy mystery revolves around a village legend surrounding hidden treasure beneath ponds and wells. As new clues emerge, they trigger humorous situations and unexpected discoveries featuring an ensemble cast led by Akash Menon, Dileesh Pothan and Johny Antony.

Streaming Platform: Sun NXT

Release Date: August 7, 2026

Lenin

Featuring Akhil Akkineni and Bhagyashri Borse, Lenin is a rural action drama revolving around justice, family relationships and village conflicts. The film combines emotional storytelling with commercial action elements.

Streaming Platform: ZEE5

Release Date: August 7, 2026

Hrudhayam Murali

The Telugu dubbed version of Idhayam Murali brings the same emotional coming-of-age story to a wider audience, retaining the original cast led by Atharvaa Murali and Preity Mukhundhan.

Streaming Platform: Netflix

Release Date: August 7, 2026

Vanda Devullu

A Telugu-dubbed adaptation of Nooru Saami, the film explores motherhood, acceptance and changing social norms through an emotionally driven family drama.

Streaming Platform: ZEE5

Release Date: August 7, 2026

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