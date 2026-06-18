Doraemon Finally Heads To Indian Cinemas After 20 Years On TV; Release Date Revealed

For years, Indian children have watched Doraemon's adventures on television. Now, the popular blue robotic cat is set to make his theatrical debut in the country.

According to Variety, Doraemon the Movie: New Nobita and the Castle of the Undersea Devil will release in cinemas across India on October 2, marking the franchise's first-ever big-screen release in the market.

The film will be released by TV Asahi and PVR Inox Pictures and will be available in Hindi, Tamil and Telugu.

What Is The Film About?

Adapted from the original manga by Fujiko F. Fujio, the story follows Nobita and his friends as they use Doraemon's secret gadgets to go on a camping trip deep beneath the ocean. What starts as a fun adventure soon turns into a dangerous mission when they discover a mysterious underwater kingdom and uncover a threat that could put the entire world at risk.

Big Marketing Campaign Planned

The film's India campaign will be managed by licensing and brand consulting agency Black White Orange (BWO), while Happening 365 Synergies will provide advisory and market strategy support.

Promotions will officially begin at CORE, a pop-culture festival organised by BWO at Mumbai's Jio World Convention Center on June 20 and 21. Fans attending the event will find a dedicated Doraemon-themed zone featuring interactive activities, photo spots, themed installations and a giant Doraemon inflatable.

The promotional activities will continue in the coming months through school contact programmes, digital campaigns, outdoor advertising and mall-based events across the country.

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Team Behind The Film Speaks

Speaking to Variety, Maiko Sumida, head of animation sales and development at TV Asahi's International Business Department, said: "We are honored to finally bring 'Doraemon' to the big screen in India after 20 years. In this movie, Doraemon and his friends set off on a grand adventure in the deep ocean. We hope children across India – as well as those who grew up with Doraemon – will enjoy this special journey together with them."

Mitali Desai, COO and co-founder of Black White Orange, said the team aims to make the film's release a major event through large-scale fan engagement, consumer experiences and retail partnerships.

PVR Inox Pictures CEO Kamal Gianchandani also highlighted Doraemon's strong connection with Indian audiences and the rising popularity of anime in the country. He said the film will offer families, children and longtime fans an opportunity to enjoy the iconic character together on the big screen.

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