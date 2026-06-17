Spider-Man: Brand New Day Opens Advance Bookings Early; Tickets Available Across India

Indian fans will not have to wait until release week to secure their seats for Spider-Man: Brand New Day. Sony Pictures Entertainment India has opened advance bookings for the highly anticipated superhero film more than six weeks before it arrives in theatres.

The unusually early start to ticket sales underlines the strong buzz surrounding the latest Spider-Man film and the franchise's popularity in India.

Tickets are now available across several premium theatrical formats, including PLF, Big Pix, ScreenX, ICE, 4DX and MX4D. Audiences can choose between 2D and 3D screenings depending on their preferred viewing experience.

With bookings already underway, fans have the opportunity to reserve seats for premium auditoriums well before the film's release.

Sony Pictures, PVR INOX On Early Bookings

According to Shony Panjikaran, General Manager and Head of Sony Pictures Releasing International (SPRI) India, the studio wanted to give audiences an opportunity to celebrate the film's release on the biggest screens available.

"Spider-Man holds a special place in the hearts of Indian audiences, and every new chapter becomes a shared celebration for fans across generations," Panjikaran said.

"With Spider-Man: Brand New Day, we wanted to match that excitement by delivering the most immersive theatrical experience possible, while giving audiences the opportunity to secure their tickets early and experience the action, emotion, and spectacle of the film across premium large format screens," he said.

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The early booking launch has also been welcomed by PVR INOX. Gautam Dutta, CEO of Revenue and Operations at PVR INOX Limited, described major franchise films as events that continue to draw audiences back to theatres.

"The biggest films have become shared cultural moments that bring people together, making the theatrical experience more relevant than ever," Dutta said.

He noted that Spider-Man remains one of the world's most loved franchises and said the company is looking forward to hosting fans across its cinemas when the film opens.

About Spider-Man: Brand New Day

Directed by Destin Daniel Cretton, Spider-Man: Brand New Day stars Tom Holland as Peter Parker and Spider-Man. Joining him are Zendaya, Jacob Batalon, Jon Bernthal and Sadie Sink.

The film is scheduled to release on July 30, 2026, and will be available in English, Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Kannada and Malayalam.

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