The Odyssey: Christopher Nolan To Visit India, Attend First-Ever Premiere In Mumbai

Fans of Christopher Nolan in India have a reason to celebrate. The award-winning filmmaker will visit Mumbai next month for the premiere of The Odyssey. This will be the first time that a Nolan film gets an official premiere in India.

Mumbai has been chosen as one of the major stops on the film's global promotional tour, alongside cities such as London, Paris and New York. The special screening will take place at PVR Icon IMAX at Phoenix Palladium before the film's worldwide release on July 17.

Nolan will be joined by his longtime producing partner Emma Thomas, along with lead actors Matt Damon and Tom Holland. The event is expected to be one of the biggest Hollywood promotional visits ever held in India and highlights the country's growing importance in the global film market.

Epic Story And Star-Studded Cast

Written and directed by Nolan, The Odyssey is based on Homer's famous Greek epic poem. The story follows Odysseus and his challenging 10-year journey back home after the fall of Troy.

Matt Damon plays the role of Odysseus, while Tom Holland stars as his son Telemachus. The film also features a star-studded cast including Anne Hathaway, Robert Pattinson, Lupita Nyong'o, Samantha Morton, Zendaya and Charlize Theron.

The movie is produced by Nolan and Emma Thomas under their production company, Syncopy.

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Landmark Film For IMAX

Apart from its grand story and impressive cast, The Odyssey is also creating history in filmmaking. According to the studio, it is the first feature film ever shot entirely using IMAX cameras.

The movie was filmed in several locations around the world using newly developed IMAX technology designed to offer a more immersive viewing experience. The achievement is another example of Nolan's commitment to pushing the limits of large-format cinema.

Advance bookings for IMAX screenings have already opened across India more than a month before the film's release.

High Expectations After Oppenheimer

The Odyssey arrives nearly three years after Oppenheimer, which became a global box-office success and won seven Academy Awards, including Best Picture and Best Director for Nolan.

With Mumbai now included in the film's international premiere tour, Indian audiences will have a rare chance to be part of the global launch of one of the most anticipated films of the year.

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