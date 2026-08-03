Samsung Galaxy F70 Pro 5G Launched: Sale Starts On Flipkart On August 8; Check Special Price, Other Details

Samsung has launched the Samsung Galaxy F70 Pro 5G in India, expanding its popular F-series lineup with a feature-packed mid-range smartphone. The new handset brings a Snapdragon processor, a 120Hz Super AMOLED display, a massive 6,000mAh battery, AI-powered features, and Samsung's long-term software support. The smartphone will go on sale via Flipkart starting August 8.

With the launch offer, the Galaxy F70 Pro 5G will be priced at Rs 25,999 for 6GB+128GB, making it a compelling option for buyers in the mid-range segment.

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Design & Display

The Galaxy F70 Pro 5G features a slim design with a flat rear panel and a triple-camera setup. It is available in Alpha Black and Aura Green colour options.

Screen: 6.7-inch Full HD+ Super AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate, up to 800 nits peak brightness, and slim bezels.

Durability: Corning Gorilla Glass Victus+ protection on the front along with an IP64 rating for dust and splash resistance.

Performance & Software

The Galaxy F70 Pro 5G is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 6 Gen 3 chipset, built on a 4nm process for improved performance and efficiency.

Processor: Qualcomm Snapdragon 6 Gen 3.

RAM & Storage: Available with 6GB or 8GB LPDDR5X RAM and 128GB or 256GB UFS 3.1 storage.

Software: Runs Android 16 with One UI 8.5 out of the box.

Software Support: Samsung has promised six generations of Android OS upgrades and six years of security updates.

Camera & Battery Life

Camera Setup: The smartphone features a 50MP primary camera with Optical Image Stabilisation (OIS), a 5MP ultra-wide camera, and a 2MP macro sensor. On the front, it houses a 12MP HDR selfie camera. Camera features include 4K video recording, Object Eraser, My Filter, low-light portraits, and multiple shooting modes.

Battery: Equipped with a 6,000mAh battery designed to comfortably last more than a day on a single charge.

Charging: Supports 45W fast charging and Bypass Charging to reduce heat during gaming sessions.

AI Features

Samsung has integrated several AI-powered features, including Circle to Search with Google, Google Gemini, AI Voice Summarisation, Direct Voicemail Transcription, and AI-powered photo editing tools.

Pricing

Samsung has announced the Galaxy F70 Pro 5G at Rs 25,999 for the 6GB + 128GB variant. The 8GB + 128GB model is priced at Rs 29,999, while the 8GB + 256GB variant costs Rs 34,999.

With the introductory launch offer, the base variant is available at an effective starting price of Rs 22,999. The smartphone will be available through Flipkart and Samsung's retail channels.

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