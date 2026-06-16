Zohran Mamdani Fuels Taylor Swift-Travis Kelce Wedding Buzz During FIFA World Cup Briefing

Singer Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce have remained tight-lipped about their wedding plans, but an unexpected remark from New York City Mayor Zohran Mamdani has suddenly put the spotlight back on the couple.

What Sparked The Wedding Buzz?

The buzz began during a media briefing about New York City's preparations for the FIFA World Cup 2026. While talking about the many high-profile events expected to take place in the city this summer, Mamdani appeared to casually mentioned Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce's wedding in the list.

According to Page Six, he said, "We are the biggest city in the country. We are used to big events, and we are incredibly excited for this one. We know it coincides with the Knicks' Finals run. We know it coincides with July 4, America 250, Taylor Swift's wedding, all happening at the same time, and we are so excited to welcome the world here."

The mention immediately caught fans off guard because neither Swift nor Kelce has publicly announced a wedding date, venue or even confirmed that wedding plans are currently underway.

Mamdani's comment has fueled speculation that Swift and Kelce may be planning their wedding around the July 4 holiday weekend in New York.

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The timing matches recent reports suggesting the couple could be eyeing an early July celebration. Earlier this month, Page Six reported that Madison Square Garden was being considered as a potential venue, with the July 3 weekend among the dates reportedly being explored.

Was The Mayor Invited?

As clips of the mayor's comments spread online, reporters followed up with the question many fans were already asking: Was he invited?

"No and no. I wish them a lovely wedding. I'll listen to Only the Young at home on my own," Mamdani joked, referring to Swift's song.

Taylor And Travis' Relationship

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce have been among the world's most talked-about celebrity couples since they started dating in 2023. Their relationship has regularly made headlines, from NFL appearances to Swift's concert tours. The pair announced their engagement in August 2025.

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