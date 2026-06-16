'They Were All There': Tom Holland's Latest Comment Fuels Marriage Buzz With Zendaya

Tom Holland and Zendaya have spent years keeping their relationship away from the spotlight, but a recent comment from the actor has reignited speculation that the couple have already tied the knot.

Speaking to Esquire, Holland found himself discussing the AI-generated wedding photos that recently went viral online. The fake images, which showed the couple celebrating a lavish wedding in Italy's Lake Como, spread rapidly across social media.

According to Holland, his grandmother saw the pictures and believed they were real. She was reportedly upset because she thought she had not been invited to the wedding.

That led to a follow-up question: Did he have to explain to other family members that the photos were fake? Holland replied: "No, because they were all there."

The response immediately caught attention online, with many fans interpreting it as confirmation that he and Zendaya are already married.

How The Wedding Rumours Began?

Speculation surrounding the couple's relationship status has been circulating since January 2025, when Zendaya appeared at the Golden Globes wearing a large diamond ring. While neither star addressed the rumours publicly, questions about a possible engagement or wedding continued to grow.

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Adding to the mystery, Zendaya's longtime stylist and close friend Law Roach appeared to hint at a secret wedding earlier this year. During an interview with Access Hollywood in March, he joked: "The wedding has already happened. You missed it."

Even now, Holland is not revealing much. When asked to share more details about the ceremony, he simply replied: "That's all you'll get on that."

Holland Speaks About Zendaya

Although he avoided discussing the wedding itself, Holland spoke openly about his relationship with Zendaya and the support they provide each other. "Our business can present very stressful situations and it's really nice to have a bedrock of a relationship that will stand the test of time," he said.

The actor described Zendaya as his "best friend" and said they understand each other's experiences in a way few others can. "So, for me, I found my person. She's my best friend, and I'm the happiest I have ever been when I'm with her. I have also never felt so supported and safe, ever. Period."

Where It All Began?

Holland and Zendaya first crossed paths while filming Spider-Man: Homecoming in 2016. Looking back on those early days, Holland recalled being impressed by Zendaya's audition, saying producer Amy Pascal knew almost immediately that she was perfect for the role.

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