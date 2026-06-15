Disclosure Day India Box Office: Steven Spielberg's Sci-Fi Thriller Opens Below Expectations, Eyes Weekday Recovery

Steven Spielberg's latest sci-fi thriller Disclosure Day has wrapped up its opening weekend in India with an estimated gross collection of Rs 7 crore. While the film has managed a respectable start, its weekend growth has been softer than expected, putting the spotlight on its weekday performance.

Weekend Collection Breakdown

Released on June 12, Disclosure Day began its run with Rs 2.05 crore on Friday before growing to Rs 2.75 crore on Saturday. However, instead of showing a stronger jump on Sunday, the film collected Rs 2.25 crore, bringing its three-day total to Rs 7 crore gross.

Although the opening figures are decent for a non-franchise Hollywood release, the lack of momentum on Sunday suggests that audience traction remains limited outside major urban centres.

ALSO READ | Disclosure Day India Release: Date, Cast, Plot, Reviews And More About Steven Spielberg's Sci-Fi Thriller

Occupancy Remains Modest

On its third day, the film recorded an overall English occupancy of 21.47%. Occupancy improved through the day, rising from 14.44% in morning shows to 30.11% during evening screenings before dropping slightly at night.

Among key markets, Chennai emerged as the strongest centre with 41% overall occupancy. Kochi followed with 24.5%, while Pune registered 21%.

Bengaluru recorded 20.5%, Hyderabad 19.5% and Mumbai 19.3%. The National Capital Region (NCR) and Kolkata both stood at 18%, while Ahmedabad reported the lowest occupancy among major markets at 11.5%.

Can The Film Sustain Its Run?

The film now enters a crucial phase at the box office. Trade expectations suggest that if weekday collections remain stable, Disclosure Day could finish its Indian run in the Rs 20–25 crore gross range. Strong word-of-mouth could help push it higher, though current trends indicate a moderate trajectory.

About The Film

Directed by Steven Spielberg and written by longtime collaborator David Koepp, Disclosure Day follows a government whistleblower and a television meteorologist who uncover a decades-old conspiracy linked to extraterrestrial life.

The science-fiction thriller features Emily Blunt, Josh O'Connor, Colin Firth, Colman Domingo, Eve Hewson, Wyatt Russell and Elizabeth Marvel. The film has also drawn attention for its large-scale alien mystery, emotional storytelling and a score composed by legendary musician John Williams.

After a steady but unspectacular opening weekend, all eyes are now on whether Disclosure Day can maintain momentum through the week and build a stronger box-office run in India.

ALSO READ | Disclosure Day Review: Great Craft, Familiar Melody

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