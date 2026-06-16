House of the Dragon Season 3 Reviews: 'Better Than Ever,' Say Critics

HBO's House of the Dragon returns for its third season on June 21, and early reviews suggest fans are in for an exciting ride. The new season has earned a strong 97% score on Rotten Tomatoes, with critics praising its bigger battles, stronger storytelling and the growing Targaryen war.

Many reviewers have described Season 3 as a major improvement over its predecessor, with some even calling it the best season of the series so far.

Early Reviews

Empire Magazine described it as "more action-packed but still as thoughtful as ever," while Mashable praised its "jaw-dropping spectacle" and exploration of the devastating cost of war.

Variety said the show's biggest strength remains its characters, noting that "it's the people who make House of the Dragon worth enduring." GamesRadar called it a "thrilling fresh start," while Looper declared the series is "better than ever."

Several reviewers also felt the show has successfully recovered from the divisive Season 2 finale. Decider called it a "radical regrouping," while Next Best Picture described Season 3 as "the series' best so far."

RogerEbert.com Praised the deeper character development, saying the show has managed to "salvage its beating heart" and make its characters feel more complex and fully realized.

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Other positive reviews came from Collider, which called the show "spectacle TV worth tuning in for," Screen Rant, which said it could prove viewers wrong about Game of Thrones endings, and TheWrap, which praised the emotional weight behind the escalating conflict.

Not all reviews were glowing. The Times (UK) gave the season 2/5, criticizing it as "reheated" and "boring," while The Hollywood Reporter felt the series still has "too much on its plate."

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More About Season 3

Created by Ryan Condal, the House of the Dragon Season 3 is set to adapt some of the biggest moments from George R.R. Martin's Fire & Blood, including the highly anticipated Battle of the Gullet and the Fall of King's Landing.

The returning cast includes Matt Smith, Emma D'Arcy, Olivia Cooke, Rhys Ifans, Fabien Frankel, Sonoya Mizuno, Matthew Needham, Jefferson Hall, Harry Collett and Tom Glynn-Carney.

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