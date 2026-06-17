The Chainsmokers India Tour 2026: Dates, Venues, Tickets And Everything We Know So Far

After months of speculation, Grammy-winning electronic music duo The Chainsmokers have officially announced their return to India. Drew Taggart and Alex Pall will perform across three cities this December, marking their first India tour since 2023.

The duo shared the news on Instagram, writing, "INDIA! WE ARE FINALLY COMING BACK! WE CANNOT WAIT TO RETURN FOR 3 SHOWS AT THE END OF THIS YEAR! Thank you all for your patience we know we have been hinting at this for a while but we needed to make sure we were set up to give you all the best experience. We will see you in December!!!!"

Tour Dates And Venues

The India tour will begin in Mumbai on December 18, followed by Delhi on December 19 and Bengaluru on December 20.

The Mumbai concert will be particularly significant as the duo is set to headline Sunburn Festival 2026. The event will take place at the iconic Mahalaxmi Racecourse, which is becoming the new home of the electronic music festival.

While the venues for Delhi and Bengaluru have not been fully detailed by organizers, the dates for both cities have been confirmed.

Ticket Details

Tickets for the Mumbai and Bengaluru shows are now available on BookMyShow. According to the ticketing platform, prices start at Rs 3,500.

Fans planning to attend the Delhi concert can currently register their interest and wait for further ticketing announcements.

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Why This Tour Matters?

The announcement comes as Sunburn expands its footprint with a renewed focus on creating larger live entertainment experiences for young audiences.

Commenting on the tour, Sunburn CEO Karan Singh said, "There are very few artists whose music instantly transports people back to a specific phase of their lives and The Chainsmokers are absolutely one of them."

He added that for Indian millennials and Gen Z, the duo's songs became part of defining youth culture moments over the past decade. Singh also said Sunburn's larger vision is to create large-scale cultural experiences where music, fandom, production and community come together in a meaningful way.

About The Chainsmokers

Formed in 2012, The Chainsmokers have sold more than 118 million records worldwide and earned global recognition with crossover dance-pop hits.

Known for global hits such as Closer, Paris, Don't Let Me Down and Something Just Like This, The Chainsmokers remain among the most popular electronic music acts in the world.

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