Toy Story 5 Reviews: Pixar's Latest Adventure Earns Strong Praise From Critics

Woody, Buzz Lightyear and the rest of the beloved toy gang are back for another adventure in Toy Story 5, and early reviews suggest Pixar has another winner on its hands.

The film currently holds a strong 93% score on Rotten Tomatoes. Ahead of the film's release in India, critics have largely praised the sequel for its emotional story, humour and stunning animation.

While some reviewers questioned whether the franchise needed a fifth installment, most agreed that Pixar has found a meaningful new story to tell.

Positive Response From Early Reviews

Variety described the film as a satisfying addition to the series and even suggested it could work as a fitting ending. Empire Magazine gave it four stars, praising its humour, charm and emotional moments.

The Hollywood Reporter appreciated the film's message about balancing technology and real-world connections, while USA Today noted that Woody and Buzz remain as entertaining as ever more than 30 years after the first film.

RogerEbert.com praised the movie's exploration of modern childhood and the growing influence of technology, while Screen International called it another delightful Pixar adventure filled with heart and laughs.

The Daily Beast described the sequel as charming and emotionally rewarding, while CBC News called it a surprisingly strong addition to a franchise many believed had already reached its conclusion. Next Best Picture went a step further, describing it as one of Pixar's strongest films in recent years.

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Critics praised the film's nuanced take on children's screen habits, with The Hollywood Reporter, RogerEbert.com and Deep Focus Review noting that it encourages balance rather than presenting technology as the villain.

The film's humour, emotional depth and animation have also drawn praise. Consequence and CGMagazine singled out Conan O'Brien's Smarty Pants as one of the funniest additions to the franchise in years, while The Daily Beast and RogerEbert.com applauded the film's emotional moments. Meanwhile, Deep Focus Review, The Cinematic Reel and CGMagazine praised Pixar's impressive visuals and detailed animation.

Plot, Cast And Release Date

Directed by Andrew Stanton and co-written with Kenna Harris, Toy Story 5 follows Woody, Buzz, Jessie and the gang as they confront a new challenge when Lilypad, a tablet device voiced by Greta Lee, begins competing with traditional toys for Bonnie's attention.

The voice cast includes Tom Hanks as Woody, Tim Allen as Buzz Lightyear, Joan Cusack as Jessie, Greta Lee as Lilypad, Conan O'Brien as Smarty Pants and Tony Hale as Forky.

Toy Story 5 releases in India on June 19 in English, Hindi and Tamil across 2D, 3D, IMAX, Dolby Cinema and 4DX formats.

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Watch The Trailer Here:

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