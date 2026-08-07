Hindalco Industries Q1 Results Today: Time, Earnings Call, Dividend, What To Watch, Share Price

Hindalco Industries is set to announce its Q1FY27 results on Aug. 7, with investors tracking aluminium and copper business performance, margin trends amid volatile metal prices, and management's demand outlook.

During the post-earnings conference call, investors will closely watch management commentary on input costs, capacity expansion, demand trends, and the impact of global metal prices on profitability.

Here's everything you need to know about Hindalco Industries Q1FY27 results schedule.

Follow our Q1 Results Live Updates for real-time earnings announcements, key highlights, and market reaction.

Hindalco Q1 Results: Date, Time, Dividend News

The company is scheduled to announce its unaudited standalone and consolidated financial results for the quarter ended June 30, 2026, on Aug. 7. The announcement will follow after a meeting of its Board of Directors.

The company is unlikely to consider a dividend in the upcoming Board meeting as it recently announced a final dividend of Rs 5 per equity share in July for FY26.

Hindalco Q1 Results: Earnings Call Schedule

The company will hold an “Earnings Conference Call” to discuss the Q1 results. Details of the call will be shared with investors soon.

Hindalco Q1 Results: What To Watch

Aluminium upstream margins

Copper segment performance

Novelis shipment and margin outlook (if discussed)

Domestic demand

Global aluminium prices

Energy and alumina cost trends

Capital expenditure update

Management commentary on the outlook for aluminium prices and demand from automotive, construction and packaging sectors will remain the key trigger for the stock after the results.

Hindalco Share Price Performance

Hindalco Industries' stock has risen nearly 6% over the last five trading sessions. It has gained around 11% over the past six months and 15.6% so far in 2026. On a one-year basis, the stock has surged about 48.4%. Hindalco touched a 52-week high of Rs 1,176 on May 29, 2026, and a 52-week low of Rs 657.5 on Aug. 12, 2025.

Hindalco Q4FY26 Results Snapshot

Hindalco Industries Ltd. net profit rose 26.7% to Rs 2,597 crore in the fourth quarter of the previous fiscal. This is in comparison to profit of Rs 2,049 crore in the third quarter of fiscal 2026, according to its stock exchange notification on Friday.

Consolidated revenue of the aluminium and copper manufacturing advanced by 17.5% quarter-on-quarter for the three months ended March, reaching Rs 78,133 crore in comparison to Rs 66,521 crore. Operating income, or earnings before interest and taxes, rose 25.3% to Rs 10,018 crore from Rs 7,994 crore. Margins expanded to 12.8% from 12% in the same previous quarter.

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