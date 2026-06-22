Malayalam, Tamil, Telugu OTT Releases This Week: Blast, Cup, Muthassi — Here's What To Watch

From crime thrillers and action dramas to documentaries and family entertainers, several South Indian titles are arriving on streaming platforms this week. Here's a look at the biggest OTT releases.

1. Blast (Netflix)

Directed by Subash K. Raj, this Tamil action drama follows a family of martial arts experts whose lives are thrown into turmoil after they cross paths with a powerful criminal syndicate. As danger closes in, they must rely on their skills and unity to protect their community and take on a formidable enemy.

Streaming from June 25

2. Cup: Love All Play​ (Manorama Max)

This Malayalam sports drama follows Nidhin Babu, a young student from the village of Vellathooval in Idukki, who dreams of becoming a badminton champion. As he works toward winning the District Badminton Championship, he must overcome personal and sporting challenges along the way.

Streaming from June 25

3. Dear Kerala Kutty (ETV Win)

Directed by Venkat Kondaveeti, this Telugu romantic web series revolves around two young people from different states whose relationship blossoms despite cultural differences and contrasting backgrounds. Blending romance, humour and regional flavours, the story explores how love navigates unexpected challenges.

Streaming from June 25

4. Lingam (JioHotstar)

Tamil crime thriller series follows a kabaddi champion whose dream of becoming a police officer is shattered after he is falsely accused of murder, pushing him into the world of crime.

Streaming from June 26

5. Baahubali: The Torchbearer (Netflix)

This Telugu documentary series explores the making, legacy and global impact of SS Rajamouli's Baahubali franchise, offering a behind-the-scenes look at how the world of Mahishmati was created.

Streaming from June 26.

ALSO READ: Blast OTT Release: Plot, Cast, When And Where You Can Watch Arjun Sarja's Action Thriller

6. Muthassi (ZEE5)

Directed by Nandulal MS, this Malayalam horror-mystery series unfolds in a village on the Kerala-Karnataka border. The story follows Leela, a devoted mother whose life takes a dark turn when her husband returns to his ancestral home, uncovering chilling secrets linked to a cursed family legacy.

Streaming from June 26

7. Mammatiyaan Stars (ZEE5)

This Tamil original series follows a group of rebellious youngsters who retreat into the forests and take on the role of modern-day Robin Hoods. As they target corrupt landlords and help the underprivileged, they find themselves locked in a dangerous game of cat and mouse with law enforcement.

Streaming from June 26

8. Kunddala Puranam (Saina Play)

This Malayalam comedy-drama is directed by Santhosh Puthukkunnu. The story follows a caring father whose search for his daughter's lost gold earrings sets off an unexpected chain of events, blending laughter, family emotions and village life.

Streaming from June 26

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