Blast OTT Release: Plot, Cast, When And Where You Can Watch Arjun Sarja's Action Thriller

After making a strong impression in theatres, Blast is preparing for its next chapter on OTT. The Tamil action drama, led by Arjun Sarja, Abhirami and Preity Mukhundhan, stood out for combining high-octane action with an emotionally driven family story.

What Is Blast About?

The film tells the story of a martial arts family pushed into a life-or-death battle when a ruthless corporate syndicate targets them. What follows is a mix of intense confrontations and emotional moments, with the family's relationships playing just as important a role as the action.

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Cast And Crew

Featuring Arjun Sarja, Abhirami and Preity Mukhundhan in pivotal roles, Blast is the first feature film from director Subash K. Raj. The movie's soundtrack and background music have been composed by Ravi Basrur, whose work has been credited for amplifying its action and drama.

Apart from Tamil, the film was also released in Telugu under the title Blast Zone, helping it reach a wider audience across South India.

Box Office Performance

The film has enjoyed a strong run at the box office since its release. The action drama has reportedly earned around Rs 58 crore worldwide, including Rs 53.64 crore gross and Rs 46.65 crore net in India, as per Sacnilk.

The film also crossed the milestone of one million ticket sales on BookMyShow, reflecting its strong audience appeal. Notably, Blast continued to perform well even in its third week, collecting Rs 2.99 crore net on Day 17 alone while running across more than 2,000 shows nationwide, making it one of the notable Tamil box-office successes of 2026.

Watch The Trailer Here:

When And Where To Watch?

Fans who missed Blast in theatres may not have to wait much longer. According to reports by 123Telugu, the action drama is expected to begin streaming on Netflix later this month.

While an official announcement is still awaited, reports suggest that the film is expected make its OTT debut on June 26 and will be available in multiple languages for viewers across different regions.

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