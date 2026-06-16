Karan Johar Announces Dharma Productions' Malayalam Debut With Prithviraj, Manju Warrier Starrer 'Odiyan'

After decades of producing films across Hindi cinema, Karan Johar's Dharma Productions is set to enter a new territory.

The banner has announced its first Malayalam-language project, Odiyan: The Age of Illusion, a folklore-based period drama that will be headlined by Prithviraj Sukumaran and Manju Warrier.

The film brings together two major production houses — Dharma Productions and Prithviraj Productions — for a story deeply rooted in Kerala's cultural history and mythology.

A Folklore Tale From Kerala

At the heart of the film is the mysterious Odiyan, a shape-shifting figure from Kerala folklore whose stories have been told for generations. Set in 19th-century Kerala, the narrative revolves around the arrival of this enigmatic character at a powerful matriarchal household, setting off a chain of events that blurs the line between reality and illusion.

The makers describe the project as an ambitious cinematic adaptation of a legend that remains an important part of Kerala's cultural identity.

Why The Project Excited Karan Johar?

For Johar, the film represents more than just a new production venture. The filmmaker said he has long admired Malayalam cinema for its storytelling and filmmaking approach.

Announcing on social media, Johar said he was excited to collaborate with longtime associate Prithviraj Sukumaran on Odiyan. He also praised director Rahul Sadasivan's folklore-driven storytelling style and expressed confidence in the film, which stars Prithviraj and Manju Warrier in lead roles.

"I have been a great admirer of Malayalam cinema for a long time, and have always wanted to be part of that world. The craft, the courage, the way its filmmakers trust their audiences — it is something I have watched with genuine awe," he said in an official statement.

Explaining why Odiyan stood out, Johar added, "When this story came to us, with Rahul's vision and Prithviraj at the helm, it felt like exactly the right moment. Odiyan: The Age of Illusion is the kind of film that deserves the biggest possible canvas."

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Prithviraj On Odiyan

Actor Prithviraj said the story carries a personal significance because of its connection to Kerala's heritage.

"The Odiyan is not just a myth, it is a piece of Kerala's identity, a legend that has travelled through generations and continues to hold a powerful place in our cultural consciousness," he said.

He added that presenting the legend authentically has been a long-standing goal. "Bringing this story to the screen in a way that honours its mythology and the culture it comes from has been a pursuit very close to my heart."

Rahul Sadasivan To Direct

The film will be directed by Rahul Sadasivan, who earned acclaim for Bhoothakaalam, Bramayugam and Diés Irae. Production duties will be handled by Karan Johar, Adar Poonawalla, Apoorva Mehta and Supriya Menon.

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