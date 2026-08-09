Iran Releases First Video Of Mojtaba Khamenei Amid Health Speculations | Watch

Iranian media has released the first video of supreme leader Mojtaba Khamenei as reports by Israeli media claimed that he was in a "critical condition" and was being rushed to the hospital.

Watch here:



Multiple media houses in Tel Aviv including Channel 14 (C14) and a prior report by the Jerusalem Post, which cited Iranian sources, rumours that Khamenei is in an "extremely critical condition" were circulating widely at the highest levels of the regime. One source cited by the Jerusalem Post stated, "We would not be surprised if we heard news of his martyrdom soon."

Khamenei took over as Iran's Supreme Leader after his father was killed in joint US-Israeli strikes on Feb. 28, 2026. Since assuming the position, he has not appeared publicly and has communicated only through written statements.

Reports have claimed that Khamenei was injured in the initial strikes, which targeted his father's compound, and may have suffered facial injuries. He is believed to have remained in hiding and relied on intermediaries to communicate with senior officials while limiting the risk of being targeted.

President Masoud Pezeshkian has also acknowledged that direct contact with Khamenei is currently “very difficult”, further fuelling questions over his whereabouts and ability to lead.

Reports in July added to the uncertainty. Saudi outlet Al-Hadath, citing an Israeli security source, reported that Khamenei was not in Iran. Around the same time, US President Donald Trump told Fox News that Iran's top military leadership had been eliminated and claimed Khamenei was “90% gone” and incapacitated following the military campaign.

There has been no independent confirmation of Khamenei's location or the extent of any injuries.

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