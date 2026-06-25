The Bear Season 5 Release: Date, Time, Recap, Episodes, Cast, Plot, Where To Watch Carmy's Final Chapter

After four seasons of kitchen meltdowns, family drama, personal struggles and unforgettable moments, The Bear is finally reaching the end of its journey.

The Emmy-winning series returns this week with its fifth and final season, bringing viewers back to the chaotic world of Carmy Berzatto and the restaurant that changed all their lives.

A Quick Recap Of Season 4

The season ended on a major turning point for Carmy. Carmy came to terms with the fact that running his restaurant, The Bear, had become a coping mechanism for his unresolved grief over Mikey. He ultimately stepped away from the restaurant and its ownership, handing greater responsibility to Sydney, Natalie “Sugar” Berzatto and Cicero.

The season also saw Richie became an official part of the ownership group, while Carmy attempted to rebuild his relationships with Claire and Donna amid the Berzatto family's efforts to heal from the past.

What Season 5 Will Explore?

Picking up right where Season 4 left off, the final chapter shifts focus to Sydney, Richie and Natalie as they fight to keep The Bear running without Carmy at the helm. Financial troubles persist and new challenges quickly emerge, threatening the restaurant's survival.

Beyond the business struggles, Season 5 is expected to examine what the future holds for each character as they try to rebuild their lives and relationships after years of personal and professional turmoil.

ALSO READ: Another Self Season 3 Release: Date, Time, Recap, Episodes, Cast, Plot, Where To Watch Final Chapter

Cast And Characters

Jeremy Allen White returns as Carmy alongside Ayo Edebiri as Sydney, Ebon Moss-Bachrach as Richie, Abby Elliott as Sugar, Lionel Boyce as Marcus and Liza Colón-Zayas as Tina.

The series is helmed by Christopher Storer, who created, wrote, directed and executive produced the show.

Episode Details

The final season of The Bear consists of eight episodes: Soda, Lamb, Mint, Ribs, Raspberries, Focaccia, Caramel and The Original Beef of Chicagoland.

When And Where To Watch?

The Bear Season 5 premieres on June 25. In India, all eight episodes will be available on JioHotstar from around 6:30 a.m. Indian Standard Time on Friday.

For longtime fans, Season 5 is the last chance to step inside The Bear's kitchen and see how this story ends.

ALSO READ: Avatar: Fire and Ash OTT Release: Date, Time, Where To Watch James Cameron's Blockbuster?

Watch The Trailer Here:

Essential Business Intelligence, Sharp Market Insights, Practical Personal Finance Advice, Daily Fuel, Gold and Silver Prices and Latest Stories — On NDTV Profit.