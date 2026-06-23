Avatar: Fire and Ash OTT Release: Date, Time, Where To Watch James Cameron's Blockbuster?

After a successful run in theatres around the world, Avatar: Fire and Ash is now set to make its OTT debut. The third installment in James Cameron's blockbuster sci-fi franchise takes audiences back to Pandora for another visually spectacular adventure, while expanding the world with new conflicts, characters, and tribes.

The film serves as a sequel to Avatar: The Way of Water and continues the journey of Jake Sully, Neytiri, and their family as they navigate new threats in their adopted home.

What Is Avatar: Fire And Ash About?

The story follows Jake Sully and Neytiri as they try to live peacefully with their children on Pandora. However, their lives are once again disrupted when the human-led Resources Development Administration (RDA) returns and poses a fresh threat.

At the same time, the Sully family encounters a new Na'vi clan known as the Ash People, a fierce group associated with fire, destruction, and a very different way of life.

Led by the powerful and uncompromising Varang, the Ash People plays a key role in the events that unfold, creating new challenges for Jake and his family as they fight to protect their home.

Cast And Characters

The film brings back several actors from earlier Avatar installments. Sam Worthington reprises his role as Jake Sully, while Zoe Saldaña returns as Neytiri.

The cast also includes Sigourney Weaver as Kiri, Stephen Lang as Colonel Miles Quaritch, and Kate Winslet as Ronal. Joining the franchise is Oona Chaplin, who plays Varang, the leader of the Ash People.

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Strong Box Office Run

Like its predecessors, Avatar: Fire and Ash proved to be a major draw at the global box office. Reports suggest the film earned around $1.49 billion worldwide during its theatrical run, making it one of the highest-grossing releases of last year.

In India, the film reportedly crossed the Rs 200 crore mark. The strong performance further cemented the Avatar franchise's popularity among Indian audiences.

When And Where To Watch?

Fans who missed the film in theatres will soon be able to watch it at home. According to reports, Avatar: Fire and Ash will begin streaming from June 24, 2026 on JioHotstar in India and is also listed on Prime Video. Reports suggest the film will be available to stream from 12 am on its release day.

The film is also available in multiple languages, including English, Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam, and Kannada.

Watch The Trailer Here:

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