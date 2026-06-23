Another Self Season 3 Release: Date, Time, Recap, Episodes, Cast, Plot, Where To Watch Final Chapter

Another Self (also known as Zeytin Ağacı), one of Netflix's most popular Turkish dramas, is returning with its third and final season, bringing the emotional story of friendship, healing, and self-discovery to an end.

The new season picks up after the events of Season 2 and follows the three friends as they face new challenges while continuing to confront the emotional wounds passed down through generations.

What Happened In Season 1 And 2?

The series revolves around three close friends — Ada, Leyla and Sevgi — whose lives change after Sevgi is diagnosed with cancer. Refusing to rely solely on conventional treatment, she travels to the coastal town of Ayvalık in search of alternative healing.

There, the trio meets spiritual guide Zaman and is introduced to constellation therapy. As they explore their family histories, they discover that many of their struggles are linked to unresolved trauma carried across generations.

Season 2 expanded on these themes as the women tried to balance personal growth with everyday responsibilities. Ada navigated a complicated relationship with Toprak, Leyla pursued her dream of running a tavern while dealing with family challenges, and Sevgi continued her journey after cancer treatment while confronting painful truths about her past.

What To Expect In Season 3?

The final season finds the three friends standing at another crossroads in life.

Ada decides to return to Ayvalık for a fresh start, but an unexpected connection from her past threatens to disrupt her plans. Sevgi begins questioning her dream of building a family, while Leyla is forced to deal with unresolved issues in her relationship.

As the story unfolds, the women continue their spiritual journey with Zaman while facing life-changing decisions that could shape their futures.

Cast And Characters

The core cast returns for one final season. Tuba Büyüküstün reprises her role as Ada, Seda Bakan returns as Leyla, and Boncuk Yılmaz plays Sevgi. Fırat Tanış is back as spiritual guide Zaman, while Murat Boz returns as Toprak.

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Crew And Episodes

While the first season of Another Self was directed by Burcu Alptekin, Season 2 brought in Erdem Tepegöz to lead the series. The scripts for all eight episodes were written by Merih Aslan.

Season 3 consists of eight episodes, with each episode running between 45 and 55 minutes.

When And Where To Watch?

The third and final season of Another Self arrives on Netflix on June 24, 2026. The complete eight-episode season is expected to begin streaming in India at approximately 12:30 p.m. IST.

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Watch The Trailer Here:

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