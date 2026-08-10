Jaipur Hit And Run: Car Hits Biker, Then Rams Into Multiple Vehicles; Father-Daughter Killed

A horrific late night road accident in Jaipur's Sanganer area has been reported by NDTV. A car, bearing a Haryana registration number, collided with more than half a dozen vehicles at the LMB Circle.

The crash reportedly involved multiple two-wheelers, including a scooter carrying a couple, whose condition is reported to be critical. Five people were critically injured in the accident with two succumbing to injuries during treatment—a father and his 2.5-year-old daughter, NDTV reported. Their identities and other personal information were not independently confirmed at the time of reporting.

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According to the preliminary account, cited by NDTV, the driver allegedly fled the spot after the crash, leaving the vehicle behind. The police subsequently seized the abandoned car as part of their investigation into the incident.

Police personnel also reportedly reached the accident site, rushed the injured to a private hospital and worked to clear the vehicles involved in the crash in order to restore traffic movement in the area.

As per the NDTV report, the exact circumstances leading to the chain collision, including the speed of the vehicle and the reason why the driver allegedly lost control, have not yet been established.

The incident has once again highlighted the concerns over road safety and the consequences of hit-and-run crashes.

The investigation is expected to establish the precise sequence of events.

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