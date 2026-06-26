Welcome To The Jungle X Review: 'Leave Logic At The Door,' Say Early Viewers; Akshay Kumar Impresses

Welcome To The Jungle has finally arrived in cinemas today, bringing Akshay Kumar back to the comedy genre alongside a huge ensemble cast. The third film in the Welcome franchise follows a group of quirky characters who get trapped in a jungle during a mission gone wrong, leading to a series of chaotic, hilarious and unexpected situations.

As the first shows concluded, moviegoers quickly took to X to share their reactions.

X Reactions

One viewer described the film as a "clean entertainer", appreciating its family-friendly humor and ensemble-driven comedy.

Another felt it had a "Welcome meets Awaara Paagal Deewana" vibe, enjoying the film's chaotic and nostalgic energy.

A fan was particularly impressed by "Akshay's swag", saying his screen presence alone makes the film worth watching.

One reaction noted that the film "gets funnier as it goes", with the comedy kicking into gear after a slow start.

An X user praised the Akshay-Raveena's "timeless chemistry", while another felt the "Akshay-Paresh-Rajpal combo" delivers some of the film's biggest laugh-out-loud moments.

Some called it "unhinged fun", while another described it as a "full-on masala ride"; several viewers praised its family-friendly humor, Jacqueline Fernandez's comic act, and the overall "laugh-filled theatre experience", despite a few flaws.

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One viewer called it "zero-brain fun done right", while others summed it up as "non-stop entertainment" that never feels dull.

Public Review: No one felt bored for even a second... full-on entertainment throughout ????????#WelcomeToTheJungle #AkshayKumarpic.twitter.com/xKkk1nqusZ — GOAT AKKI???? (@Akkiangaurav09) June 26, 2026

Not all viewers were impressed, however. A few X users called the film a "complete mess" and "waste of time", criticizing its screenplay, editing, sound design, and overall execution, with some even labeling it one of the year's most disappointing releases.

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About Welcome To The Jungle

Directed by Ahmed Khan and written by the late Neeraj Vora, Welcome To The Jungle serves as the third chapter in the Welcome franchise after Welcome (2007) and Welcome Back (2015).

The comedy features one of Bollywood's biggest ensemble casts, led by Akshay Kumar alongside Suniel Shetty, Paresh Rawal, Arshad Warsi, Jacqueline Fernandez, Disha Patani, Raveena Tandon, Johnny Lever, Rajpal Yadav, Jackie Shroff and several others.

Early reactions suggest that while many viewers are enjoying its over-the-top comedy and nostalgic cast, others feel the humor and storytelling may not work for everyone.

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