Welcome To The Jungle X Review: 'Leave Logic At The Door,' Say Early Viewers; Akshay Kumar Impresses

Welcome To The Jungle has finally arrived in cinemas today, bringing Akshay Kumar back to the comedy genre alongside a huge ensemble cast. The third film in the Welcome franchise follows a group of quirky characters who get trapped in a jungle during a mission gone wrong, leading to a series of chaotic, hilarious and unexpected situations.
As the first shows concluded, moviegoers quickly took to X to share their reactions.
X Reactions
One viewer described the film as a "clean entertainer", appreciating its family-friendly humor and ensemble-driven comedy.
Welcome to the Jungle is a clean entertainer.— AV7 (@AvighnaBanerjee) June 26, 2026
It's not like Housefull 5, where the women were eye candies and the jokes were sexualized.
It's a clean brain rot family entertainer.
You can't expect logic from these types of films and should leave your brain at the door.
These…
Another felt it had a "Welcome meets Awaara Paagal Deewana" vibe, enjoying the film's chaotic and nostalgic energy.
The name of the movie is #WelcomeToTheJungle or #Welcome3 but REALITY is that it's a CROSSOVER between #Welcome and #AwaaraPaagalDeewana .... and I'm saying this in a POSITIVE way.@SunielVShetty is fab as #YeddaAnna and #AkshayKumar looking SUPER handsome & fit ????… pic.twitter.com/UtsRJ2nZ1O— Navneet Mundhra (@navneet_mundhra) June 25, 2026
A fan was particularly impressed by "Akshay's swag", saying his screen presence alone makes the film worth watching.
Insane Hotness, Aura & Swag at 58 ????@akshaykumar's look sets the screen on fire ???? #AkshayKumar is the best-looking actor of his generation at this age. Age is just a number for him; he's practically aging backward. I feel sorry for those who mock his appearance; he captivated… pic.twitter.com/zOwxM1GmKE— Akkian Emine ???????? Khiladi Ki Deewani (@Akkian_Emine87) June 25, 2026
One reaction noted that the film "gets funnier as it goes", with the comedy kicking into gear after a slow start.
#WelcomeToTheJungle - started off really slow and kinda boring.. up until the entire cast was trying to make a film.. but then something happened, and now they have to finish shooting somehow in one day.. now after this point,, the film gets really hilarious. Some sequence are… https://t.co/T2tbkjIBqN— Parth Chaturvedi (@_mrchaturvedi) June 25, 2026
An X user praised the Akshay-Raveena's "timeless chemistry", while another felt the "Akshay-Paresh-Rajpal combo" delivers some of the film's biggest laugh-out-loud moments.
Even after more than two decades, they're still slaying together - one of the hottest pairs for a reason ????????#OMereBalam || #WelcomeToTheJungle pic.twitter.com/ATGNh9q2m2— Shivam Jha (@Shivam_Akkian) June 25, 2026
#WelcomeToTheJungle - Akshay Kumar, Paresh Rawal, and Rajpal Yadav together... that's a comedy guarantee! ????????— Ravi Chaudhary (@BURN4DESIRE1) June 25, 2026
We've seen Paresh Rawal and Rajpal Yadav together in many iconic comedy films over the years, and every single time their chemistry is pure entertainment. Add Akshay… pic.twitter.com/B1iQL721Kw
Some called it "unhinged fun", while another described it as a "full-on masala ride"; several viewers praised its family-friendly humor, Jacqueline Fernandez's comic act, and the overall "laugh-filled theatre experience", despite a few flaws.
Just let logic take a backseat and laughter reign supreme because #WelcomeToTheJungle is a rib-tickler from first frame to last. Once the humor peaks at the interval block, Director @khan_ahmedasas, writer (late) Neeraj Vora, and the dialogues by @farhad_samji never let up,…— Russel Olaf D'Silva (@Russel_Olaf) June 25, 2026
⭐ 4.2/5#OneWordReview...#WelcomeToTheJungle: ENTERTAINING— Shiv Kumar (@Shivu112005) June 26, 2026
WILD... LOUD... FUN... A crazy comedy ride packed with laughs, energetic performances and nonstop madness, despite a slightly slow second half.
Verdict: A PURE MASALA FUN RIDE ????#WelcomeToTheJungle ????????#AkshayKumar pic.twitter.com/3YbmtiEsxy
#Welcome3 Is A Decent Entertainer With Brainrot Moments,So Don't Use Too Much Logic. Some Scenes Work, Some Fall Flat. The Editing Hurts The Film But As Usual #AkshayKumar Excels In His Fav. Genre. Overall It's A Decent Timepass Entertainer.— Mr Jaat (@Mrjaat0007) June 26, 2026
⭐⭐✨2.75/5#WelcomeToTheJungle pic.twitter.com/guaytvxu8H
Family Entertainer Hai #WelcomeToTheJungle Go and watch with your best ones. ????— R A M edits⚡ (@deepiholic_ram) June 26, 2026
Akshay Kumar best as always with supporting cast. ♥️
ALSO READ: AR Rahman Honoured With Golden Plate Award In Washington, Presented By Peter Jackson
Jacqueline understood the assignment ???????? Full comedy mode activated and she delivered. #WelcomeToTheJungle— Jyoti (@GavaskarJy1116_) June 26, 2026
#WelcomeToTheJungle ⭐️⭐️⭐️— BollywoodFirst (@chandra93111) June 26, 2026
It's an entertaining watch. Movies work on humour and brain rot comedy.
The family audience will definitely enjoy it; people were laughing like hell in the theatre.#AkshayKumar pic.twitter.com/EaD9GLPMRf
One viewer called it "zero-brain fun done right", while others summed it up as "non-stop entertainment" that never feels dull.
Public Review: No one felt bored for even a second... full-on entertainment throughout ????????#WelcomeToTheJungle #AkshayKumarpic.twitter.com/xKkk1nqusZ— GOAT AKKI???? (@Akkiangaurav09) June 26, 2026
#WelcomeToTheJungle 4/5 ⭐— Kavya Awasthi (@Kavya1140) June 26, 2026
A high octane masala ride. Akshay's double role and Bigger Star Cast firing on all cylinders. Comedy and nostalgia lands and "Uncha Lamba Kad" hits Hard
Tbh movie stands on basic plot but the main thing is zerobrain fun that delivers. A must watch pic.twitter.com/omvee2u9Da
Not all viewers were impressed, however. A few X users called the film a "complete mess" and "waste of time", criticizing its screenplay, editing, sound design, and overall execution, with some even labeling it one of the year's most disappointing releases.
What is this shit #Welcometothejungle Such a bad first half. Kuch bhi ho raha hai movie me. Bad sound design and editing. Kya Fook ke script likhi hai iski Ahmed Khan ne.— Mohit (@mohitbook) June 25, 2026
Even Veteren actors like johnny lever is unbearable in this movie.
Waiting for this torture to end.
Just finished watching the film.— Mohit (@mohitbook) June 25, 2026
Worst movie of the year already.
Comments me kuch log ro rahe hain bhai kya ab apna opinion bhi share na karun kya movie dekhne ke baad.
Movie agar tatti hai usko masterpiece thode hi bolunga.
I came with two friends to watch Welcome to the Jungle, but it was so bad that they both walked out. Now I have the whole theater to myself. Akshay Kumar really needs to retire now.???? #Akshaykumar#WelcomeToTheJungle pic.twitter.com/miBVjVN1CS— Rupam (@Rupamdey09) June 26, 2026
Total waste of time! "Welcome to the Jungle" is a complete mess from start to finish. ????— Rupam (@Rupamdey09) June 26, 2026
Save your time and money, "Welcome to the Jungle" is an absolute disaster. Easily one of the worst movies ever made! ????#WelcomeToTheJungle #Akshaykumar pic.twitter.com/HmKLUUbpAD
ALSO READ: OTT Releases This Weekend: Raja Shivaji, Little Brother, Alliance — Movies, Series To Watch
About Welcome To The Jungle
Directed by Ahmed Khan and written by the late Neeraj Vora, Welcome To The Jungle serves as the third chapter in the Welcome franchise after Welcome (2007) and Welcome Back (2015).
The comedy features one of Bollywood's biggest ensemble casts, led by Akshay Kumar alongside Suniel Shetty, Paresh Rawal, Arshad Warsi, Jacqueline Fernandez, Disha Patani, Raveena Tandon, Johnny Lever, Rajpal Yadav, Jackie Shroff and several others.
Early reactions suggest that while many viewers are enjoying its over-the-top comedy and nostalgic cast, others feel the humor and storytelling may not work for everyone.
Essential Business Intelligence, Sharp Market Insights, Practical Personal Finance Advice, Daily Fuel, Gold and Silver Prices and Latest Stories — On NDTV Profit.