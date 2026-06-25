AR Rahman Honoured With Golden Plate Award In Washington, Presented By Peter Jackson

A.R. Rahman's influence on music has earned him the American Academy of Achievement's one of the most respected honours. The Oscar-winning composer was presented with the Golden Plate Award at the 56th International Achievement Summit in Washington, DC, a recognition reserved for individuals whose work has made a lasting difference in their fields and beyond.

The award was handed over by renowned filmmaker Peter Jackson during a grand ceremony at the historic Mellon Auditorium.

For Rahman, the moment marked another international milestone in a career that has reshaped the sound of modern Indian music and introduced it to audiences worldwide.

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Rahman's Acceptance Speech

Speaking after receiving the honour, the composer acknowledged the people who have been part of that journey.

"I am truly humbled to receive this honour. It wouldn't have been possible without the people of India, the inspiration I've drawn from the country, the directors and creative partners I've had the privilege of working with, and the fans who have supported me throughout the years and inspired me to keep pushing myself," Rahman said.

He added that the recognition encourages him to continue striving for excellence and carrying India's creative spirit to global audiences. According to Rahman, such honours come with a responsibility to keep creating music that speaks to people across cultures and backgrounds.

Rahman now joins a distinguished list that includes novelist Haruki Murakami, actress Julie Andrews, poet Maya Angelou, filmmaker Francis Ford Coppola, composer Andrew Lloyd Webber, actor Michael J. Fox, actor Samuel L. Jackson and tennis champion Andre Agassi.

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Three Decades Of Musical Excellence

Rahman's career spans more than 30 years, during which he has built a reputation as one of India's most influential artists. Whether composing for Indian films or international productions, Rahman has consistently been recognised for creating music that is both distinctive and universally appealing.

From Academy Awards and Grammy Awards to BAFTAs and Golden Globes, Rahman has collected some of the entertainment world's highest honours.

The Golden Plate Award adds a new chapter to that legacy, recognising not just a composer with an extraordinary body of work, but a cultural figure whose music has connected audiences across continents.

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