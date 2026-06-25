Watch: Alka Yagnik's Wheelchair Video After Padma Bhushan Honour Raises Health Concerns; Singer Responds

A video of veteran playback singer Alka Yagnik being assisted in a wheelchair has triggered concern among fans, coming just days after she made a rare public appearance to receive the Padma Bhushan.

Wheelchair Video Goes Viral

Yagnik was honoured with India's third-highest civilian award, the Padma Bhushan, by President Droupadi Murmu at a ceremony in New Delhi on June 23. The appearance was significant as the singer has largely remained away from the public eye over the past two years.

The clip, which has gone viral on social media, has sparked questions about the singer's health and prompted an outpouring of prayers from admirers and fellow singers.

Opening Up About Her Health

Soon after the event, Yagnik shared a heartfelt note on Instagram, opening up about the difficult period she has been navigating away from the public eye.

"For the last two years, I have stayed away from the spotlight, from public appearances, and from sharing much of my journey. Many of you knew I am going through difficult health, and through it all, your love, prayers, messages, and unwavering support have stayed with me every step of the way," she wrote.

Reflecting on receiving the prestigious honour, the singer said the recognition belonged not only to her but also to the listeners who supported her throughout her career.

"This honour is deeply humbling, and while my name may be on it, it belongs just as much to every listener who welcomed my voice into their lives, carried my songs through generations, and stood by me through both the highs and the challenges," she added.

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Yagnik said she is gradually recovering. "This moment feels especially meaningful because it marks not just a recognition of my work, but a reminder of the strength that comes from love, hope, and resilience. I am slowly finding my way back.

The singer also thanked President Droupadi Murmu, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the Ministry of Home Affairs and the Government of India for conferring the honour upon her.

After the video sparked concern, Yagnik took to Instagram and reassured fans that she is recovering well and had used a wheelchair after feeling exhausted at the end of the Padma Awards ceremony.

Her Battle With Hearing Loss

In June 2024, Yagnik revealed that she had been diagnosed with a rare sensorineural hearing disorder after experiencing sudden hearing loss following a flight. Since then, she has largely stayed away from public appearances.

A Celebrated Career

One of Bollywood's most celebrated voices, Yagnik has delivered countless hit songs over several decades. A recipient of multiple Filmfare Awards and two National Film Awards, she now adds the Padma Bhushan to her long list of achievements.

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