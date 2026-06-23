Who Is India's Highest-Paid Actor? Answer Comes With Rs 325-Crore Paycheck

Ranveer Singh has reportedly achieved a new milestone in Indian cinema thanks to the phenomenal success of Dhurandhar. Trade estimates suggest the actor earned around Rs 325 crore from the franchise, the highest reported amount for an Indian actor from a single project.

Where The Rs 325-Crore Came From?

Rather than opting for a fixed salary, Ranveer reportedly chose to take a share of the film's profits. Industry reports also claim that he invested additional funds into the project when production costs increased, giving him a greater financial stake in the franchise.

As a result, his reported earnings were generated through multiple channels. These include theatrical revenues, distribution incentives, and income from non-theatrical rights, such as streaming, satellite television, and music licensing.

While studios retained the largest portion of the overall profits, Ranveer's share is believed to be the highest earned by any cast member associated with the project.

Dhurandhar's Box Office Success

Dhurandhar, a two-film franchise, was originally conceived and shot as one project. The films went on to become a major commercial success, reportedly collecting around Rs 3,200 crore worldwide during their theatrical run.

Of that total, more than Rs 1,900 crore net reportedly came from India, placing the franchise among the biggest box-office successes in recent years.

The extraordinary performance helped generate profits across multiple revenue streams, ultimately contributing to the actor's reported earnings.

The New Benchmark

If the trade estimates are accurate, Ranveer has surpassed previous earnings records held by some of Indian cinema's biggest stars.

Rajinikanth reportedly earned over Rs 250 crore from Jailer, while Shah Rukh Khan's earnings from Pathaan and Jawan were estimated at more than Rs 200 crore each. Prabhas and Allu Arjun have also been linked to reported earnings exceeding Rs 200 crore through Kalki 2898 AD and Pushpa 2: The Rule.

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Before them, Aamir Khan and Salman Khan were among the earliest Bollywood stars to popularise profit-sharing models on large-scale projects.

Changing Industry

Ranveer's reported payday reflects a broader change in how top actors negotiate compensation. Rather than relying solely on upfront remuneration, many stars now choose revenue-sharing agreements that allow them to benefit directly from a film's success.

While the model involves greater risk, it can deliver far larger rewards than a fixed salary when a movie becomes a blockbuster.

In the case of Dhurandhar, that strategy appears to have paid off handsomely, with Ranveer Singh reportedly setting a new earnings record for an Indian actor.

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