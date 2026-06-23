Who Is Sukrut Deo? Meet Marathi Theatre Artist Behind India's Got Latent's Viral Drunk-Man Act

The premiere episode of India's Got Latent Season 2 featured several memorable acts, and Marathi theatre artist Sukrut Deo was among the contestants who captured viewers' attention.

His performance quickly gained traction online, becoming one of the widely shared clips from the episode.

Act That Went Viral

Sukrut took the stage portraying a drunk man and quickly had the audience laughing with his sharp comic timing, expressive mannerisms, and realistic body language.

Even when Alia Bhatt playfully tried to distract him by calling out "cut", Sukrut refused to break character, earning even more laughs from the audience and judges.

What began as a comedy act ended on an emotional note. After revealing his real voice, Sukrut performed Kalakaar, a poem reflecting on the struggles and aspirations of artists. The moving performance resonated deeply with the judges and audience, including Alia Bhatt and Sharvari Wagh, who were on the show to promote their upcoming film Alpha. The performance ended with a standing ovation, making it one of the most memorable moments of the episode.

Theatre Background

Although India's Got Latent introduced him to a much larger audience, Sukrut's journey began years ago. The Marathi artist has been active in theatre for nearly eight years and is known for his work in Santosh Pawar's popular play Yadkadchit Returns.

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He has also appeared in projects such as Kismat and Muhurta, while regularly creating content on social media.

Overnight Sensation

Soon after Sukrut's performance, clips from the episode spread rapidly across social media platforms, with viewers praising both his comic talent and emotional storytelling.

His Instagram account witnessed a massive surge in followers after the episode aired and has crossed 347K followers.

With performances ranging from Avinash Agarwal's viral Trump impersonation to Sukrut Deo's emotional act, the premiere of India's Got Latent Season 2 delivered several memorable moments that quickly spread across social media.

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