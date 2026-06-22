'Free H-1B Visas For You People': Indian 'Donald Trump' Steals Show On India's Got Latent 2

The season premiere of India's Got Latent Season 2 saw Alia Bhatt and Sharvari join the show to promote their upcoming film Alpha. However, it was comedian Avinash Agarwal who emerged as one of the biggest highlights of the episode.

His Donald Trump impersonation, packed with sharp jokes and witty exchanges, earned huge laughs and quickly became one of the most talked-about moments from the June 20 premiere.

H-1B Visa, Tariff Joke Went Viral

Avinash Agarwal's act featured several Trump-inspired punchlines that quickly caught viewers' attention. One of the highlights came when he told the audience, "I'm here in India to give out these free H-1B visas to you people." He also kept the laughs coming with playful roasts aimed at the panel and a joke about having oil on his island.

Another memorable moment arrived after his performance when Samay Raina offered him an AI+ smartphone as a gift.

"We have a gift for you. These are all AI+ phones, you can take any one of these," Samay said. Remaining completely in character as the US President, Avinash immediately asked, "Is this not made in China?"

When Samay replied that it was made in India, the comedian instantly quipped, "Alright, because I have already been charged 50% tariff."

The remark, referencing Trump's long-publicized trade policies, sent the judges and audience into laughter. The joke quickly spread across social media, with many viewers praising how naturally Avinash blended current affairs with comedy.

Big Laughs And High Scores

Throughout his set, Avinash targeted everyone on the panel with playful jabs. He roasted Alia Bhatt, exchanged witty banter with Samay Raina, and maintained his Trump persona from start to finish.

The performance earned him near-unanimous praise. Alia Bhatt, Ashish Solanki and Balraj Ghai awarded him perfect 10s, while Sharvari scored him 9.5. Samay Raina also flashed a 10, applauding his confidence, delivery and stage presence.

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Who Is Avinash Agarwal?

Long before ‘India's Got Latent' episode, Avinash has been active in the entertainment industry for years as a comedian, writer, voice artist and host. With over 200 live performances to his credit, he has hosted events featuring Johnny Lever, Manisha Koirala, Abhay Deol and Anurag Kashyap, and has also worked on projects linked to Shah Rukh Khan and Priyanka Chopra.

Known online as the "Indian Trump," he also represented India at the Toastmasters World Championship of Public Speaking, finishing among the world's top 30 speakers.

With his performance now going viral, the comedian has firmly established himself as one of the breakout stars of India's Got Latent Season 2.

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