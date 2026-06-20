James Burrows Dies At 85: Friends Cast, Hollywood Pay Tribute To Sitcom Legend

James Burrows, the acclaimed director behind some of television's most beloved sitcoms, has died at the age of 85 after a brief illness. His family confirmed the news, saying he passed away peacefully surrounded by loved ones.

In a statement shared with People, his family described him as a "legendary director, mentor and creative force" who brought joy to audiences around the world.

The news of Burrows' death drew heartfelt reactions across Hollywood, where he was widely regarded as a sitcom pioneer.

Friends Cast Pays Tribute

Burrows directed 15 episodes of Friends, including the fan-favourite The One With The Blackout, which earned him an Emmy nomination.

The news of his death prompted an emotional response from several Friends stars, who remembered Burrows as a mentor and guiding force.

Paying heartfelt tribute on Instagram, David Schwimmer described Burrows as a mentor who brought out the best in actors, while Matt LeBlanc hailed him as a "true icon" whose influence extended far beyond Friends.

Lisa Kudrow paid tribute by sharing a photograph with Burrows on Instagram Stories. Alongside the image, she wrote, "Thank you Jimmy. I mean, for everything..."

Stars And Networks Pay Tribute

Actors and colleagues from several generations of television also remembered Burrows' influence on the industry.

Cheers star Ted Danson called him "my show business father, my mentor and my friend," adding that "he will be in our hearts and our funny bones forever."

Danny DeVito and Rhea Perlman said Burrows guided them through 16 seasons of television and remembered him as "the very best at his craft."

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Will & Grace stars Eric McCormack and Debra Messing also shared emotional tributes.

Broadcasters also paid tribute. NBC described Burrows as "the man behind the curtain" who knew exactly how to make audiences laugh, while Disney called him "one of one" and credited him with helping create many of television's biggest comedy successes.

James Burrows' Legacy

Burrows leaves behind an extraordinary legacy in television. Across a career that spanned more than five decades, he directed over 1,000 episodes and more than 50 pilots.

He worked on iconic shows such as Friends, Cheers, Taxi, Frasier, Will & Grace, The Big Bang Theory and The Mary Tyler Moore Show.

He also co-created Cheers and became one of the most decorated comedy directors in television history, winning 11 Emmy Awards, five Directors Guild of America Awards and the DGA Lifetime Achievement Award in 2015.

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