'If You Don't Know English...': 'Donald Trump's' Reply To Samai Raina On Starting War Sparks Laughter

The Season 2 premiere of India's Got Latent featured Alia Bhatt and Sharvari promoting Alpha, but it was contestant Avinash Agarwal's Donald Trump act that stole the spotlight. His witty exchange with host Samay Raina quickly became one of the most talked-about moments of the episode.

As the conversation unfolded, Samay jokingly asked the Trump impersonator, "Why do you start so many wars and mess with the stock market?"

Avinash was quick with his response. "Okay, firstly, if you don't know English, it's all right. Don't be so scared," he said, staying completely in character.

The comeback instantly drew laughter across the studio and caught Samay off guard. Within hours, clips of the exchange began circulating widely on social media, with many viewers calling it the funniest roast from the season opener.

Beyond his viral roast of Samay Raina, Avinash's act featured playful jabs at Alia Bhatt and Sharvari, a joke about giving away "free H-1B visas" in India, and a punchline about having oil on his island. He also drew huge laughs with his "50% tariff" remark after being gifted a Made-in-India AI+ smartphone.

Contestant Behind The Viral Moment

Blending political satire with crowd work and celebrity banter, Avinash managed to keep both the judges and audience entertained throughout his act.

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His Donald Trump impression, complete with the former US President's mannerisms and speaking style, earned appreciation from the panel. Alia Bhatt, Ashish Solanki and Balraj Ghai awarded him perfect 10s, while Sharvari scored him 9.5. Samay Raina also flashed a 10, making him one of the highest-scoring contestants of the night.

More Than A Viral Contestant

A comedian, writer, voice artist and host, Avinash has performed in over 200 live shows and worked on projects linked to Shah Rukh Khan and Priyanka Chopra. He also represented India at the Toastmasters World Championship of Public Speaking, finishing among the world's top 30 speakers.

With several moments from the episode continuing to trend online, Avinash's roast of Samay Raina has emerged as one of the defining highlights of India's Got Latent Season 2 premiere.

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